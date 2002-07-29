Ice Microdynamics

Ice Particles in the Atmosphere Ice Particles - a Personal Perspective Some Historical Notes on the Knowledge of Ice Particles in Ancient China The Hexagonal Shape of Snowflakes Protection of Crops from the Cold Observations of Frost-Free and Dew-Free Situation in High Mountains A Brief Summary of the Following Chapters

Mathematical Descriptions of Ice Particle Size and Shape Size Distribution Versus Size-Shape Distributions Mathematical Expression Describing the Two-Dimensional Shapes of Hexagonal Ice Crystals Approximating an Exact Hexagonal Plate Two-Dimensional Characterization of an Ensemble of Planar Hexagonal Ice Crystals Mathematical Expressions Describing the Three-Dimensional Shapes of Ice Crystals Three-Dimensional Mathematical Expression Describing Planar Hexagonal Crystals Three-Dimensional Mathematical Expressions Describing Spatial Dendrites and Rosettes Mathematical Expressions Describing Conical Hydrometeors Mathematical Formula - 2-D Cross-Section Fitting Procedure and Examples Examples and Discussions Cross-Sectional Area, Volume, and Area of the Surface of Revolution 3-D Expression of Conical Particles with Circular and Elliptical Cross-Sections

Hydrodynamics of Small Ice Particles Fall Attitude of Ice Particles Review of Previous Studies The Physics and Mathematics of Unsteady Flow Fields Around Non-Spherical Ice Particles The Numerical Scheme Results and Discussions Remarks on the Flow Fields Around Larger Falling Ice Particles

Vapor Diffusion, Ventilation, and Collision Efficiencies of Ice Crystals Introduction Vapor Diffusion Fields Around a Stationary Columnar Ice Crystal Ventilation Coefficients for Falling Ice Crystals Collision Efficiencies of Ice Crystals Collecting Supercooled Droplets

Scavenging and Transportation of Aerosol Particles by Ice Crystals in Clouds Importance of Aerosol Particles in the Atmosphere Physical Mechanisms of Precipitation Scavenging The Theoretical Problem of Ice Scavenging of Aerosol Particles Physics and Mathematics of the Models Efficiency of Ice Plates Collecting Aerosol Particles Efficiency of Columnar Ice Crystals Collecting Aerosol Particles Comparison of Collection Efficiency of Aerosol Particles by Individual Water droplets, ice plates, and ice columns Experimental Verification of Collection Efficiencies

Section 6 Evolution of Ice Crystals in the Development of Cirrus Clouds Cirrus Clouds, Radiation and Climate Physics of the Model Design of the Present Simulation Study Numerics of the Model Results and Discussions

Appendix A. Area of an Axial Cross-section Appendix B. Calculation of Volume Appendix C. Closed Form Expression of the Conical Volume References List of Figures