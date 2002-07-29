Ice Microdynamics
1st Edition
Description
Atmospheric ice particles play crucial roles in cloud and storm dynamics, atmospheric chemistry, climatological processes, and other atmospheric processes. Ice Microdynamics introduces the elementary physics and dynamics of atmospheric ice particles in clouds; subsequent sections explain their formation from water vapor, why ice crystal shape and concentration in cirrus clouds influence the heating of air, and describe how ice crystals cleanse the atmosphere by scavenging aerosol particles.
Pao Wang's lucid writing style will appeal to atmospheric scientists, climatologists, and meteorologists with an interest in understanding the role of ice particles in the atmosphere of our planet.
Table of Contents
Ice Particles in the Atmosphere Ice Particles - a Personal Perspective Some Historical Notes on the Knowledge of Ice Particles in Ancient China The Hexagonal Shape of Snowflakes Protection of Crops from the Cold Observations of Frost-Free and Dew-Free Situation in High Mountains A Brief Summary of the Following Chapters
Mathematical Descriptions of Ice Particle Size and Shape Size Distribution Versus Size-Shape Distributions Mathematical Expression Describing the Two-Dimensional Shapes of Hexagonal Ice Crystals Approximating an Exact Hexagonal Plate Two-Dimensional Characterization of an Ensemble of Planar Hexagonal Ice Crystals Mathematical Expressions Describing the Three-Dimensional Shapes of Ice Crystals Three-Dimensional Mathematical Expression Describing Planar Hexagonal Crystals Three-Dimensional Mathematical Expressions Describing Spatial Dendrites and Rosettes Mathematical Expressions Describing Conical Hydrometeors Mathematical Formula - 2-D Cross-Section Fitting Procedure and Examples Examples and Discussions Cross-Sectional Area, Volume, and Area of the Surface of Revolution 3-D Expression of Conical Particles with Circular and Elliptical Cross-Sections
Hydrodynamics of Small Ice Particles Fall Attitude of Ice Particles Review of Previous Studies The Physics and Mathematics of Unsteady Flow Fields Around Non-Spherical Ice Particles The Numerical Scheme Results and Discussions Remarks on the Flow Fields Around Larger Falling Ice Particles
Vapor Diffusion, Ventilation, and Collision Efficiencies of Ice Crystals Introduction Vapor Diffusion Fields Around a Stationary Columnar Ice Crystal Ventilation Coefficients for Falling Ice Crystals Collision Efficiencies of Ice Crystals Collecting Supercooled Droplets
Scavenging and Transportation of Aerosol Particles by Ice Crystals in Clouds Importance of Aerosol Particles in the Atmosphere Physical Mechanisms of Precipitation Scavenging The Theoretical Problem of Ice Scavenging of Aerosol Particles Physics and Mathematics of the Models Efficiency of Ice Plates Collecting Aerosol Particles Efficiency of Columnar Ice Crystals Collecting Aerosol Particles Comparison of Collection Efficiency of Aerosol Particles by Individual Water droplets, ice plates, and ice columns Experimental Verification of Collection Efficiencies
Section 6 Evolution of Ice Crystals in the Development of Cirrus Clouds Cirrus Clouds, Radiation and Climate Physics of the Model Design of the Present Simulation Study Numerics of the Model Results and Discussions
Appendix A. Area of an Axial Cross-section Appendix B. Calculation of Volume Appendix C. Closed Form Expression of the Conical Volume References List of Figures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 273
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 29th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508443
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127346038
About the Author
Pao Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin-Madison