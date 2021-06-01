Ice-Houses: Energy, Architecture and Sustainability presents a novel technology and approach associated with daily and seasonal ice storage, passive cooling and natural technologies by different methods including heat pumps, in order to reduce electricity consumption.

Introducing a new green and sustainable technology for decreasing electrical energy consumed for HVAC purposes, particularly at peak times, by using a natural and/or low-energy ice production and storage system, this book covers different aspects of ice-houses and cold energy production, storage and utilization. Addressing various issues connected to the technology and structure of traditional ice-houses, natural and artificial ice making, daily and seasonal ice storage by heat pumps and ice-houses, this refences looks at a new technological approach for the reduction of electrical energy consumption in buildings.

This book provides a comprehensive overview of ice house storage along with worked examples and global case studies, essential for researchers and engineers looking to advance their understanding of this method of thermal storage.