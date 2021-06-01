Ice-Houses
1st Edition
Energy, Architecture, and Sustainability
Description
Ice-Houses: Energy, Architecture and Sustainability presents a novel technology and approach associated with daily and seasonal ice storage, passive cooling and natural technologies by different methods including heat pumps, in order to reduce electricity consumption.
Introducing a new green and sustainable technology for decreasing electrical energy consumed for HVAC purposes, particularly at peak times, by using a natural and/or low-energy ice production and storage system, this book covers different aspects of ice-houses and cold energy production, storage and utilization. Addressing various issues connected to the technology and structure of traditional ice-houses, natural and artificial ice making, daily and seasonal ice storage by heat pumps and ice-houses, this refences looks at a new technological approach for the reduction of electrical energy consumption in buildings.
This book provides a comprehensive overview of ice house storage along with worked examples and global case studies, essential for researchers and engineers looking to advance their understanding of this method of thermal storage.
Key Features
- Includes worked examples which calculate and determine the amounts of different parameters, to help better understand the problem-solving process
- Provides a comprehensive literature review on the history and architecture of ice-houses, along with different of ice production and storage
- Contains recent developments related to cold energy production and storage through ice making to reduce electricity demand
Readership
Electrical engineers, systems engineers, chemical engineers, mechanical engineers and researchers interested in energy production and storage
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Energy consumption and environmental challenges
2. Natural ice making
3. Artificial ice making
4. Traditional ice-houses
5. The architecture of traditional ice-houses
6. Natural and low-energy ice making to save energy
7. Ice production to reduce electricity demand for cooling buildings at peak times
8. Using solar energy, heat pumps and seasonal ice storage to provide heating/cooling needs of buildings
9. Case studies and examples of traditional ice-houses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222751
About the Authors
Alireza Dehghani-Sanij
Alireza Dehghani-Sanij holds a PhD from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada, and his discipline is Mechanical Engineering specializing in Thermo-Fluids. He received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering focusing on Fluid Mechanics and his master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering specializing in Energy Conversion. Currently, he is working with Prof. Maurice B. Dusseault as a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Waterloo in various fields of energy such as energy sources, storage and conversion, geothermal energy, and passive cooling systems (e.g., modern wind tower designs). Alireza has eight years academic experience as a lecturer for different courses (e.g., Heat Transfer, Thermodynamics, Fluid Mechanics, Geothermal Energy) at several universities in Canada and Iran. He has published more than 30 papers in scientific journals, some in top-ranked international journals such as Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Renewable Energy, Energy Conversion and Management, etc., and presented over 30 papers at conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Waterloo, Canada
Mehdi Bahadori
Mehdi N. Bahadori is a Professor (Emeritus) of Mechanical Engineering at Sharif University of Technology in Iran. He completed his PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Illinois, USA in 1964. Mehdi has published and presented more than 200 papers in scientific journals and at a number of conferences, in English and Farsi. In addition, he has published several books in both languages in collaboration with other investigators in different fields, such as energy, passive cooling systems, and ethics in engineering. He is a member of various scientific and professional organizations, such as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Iranian Society of Mechanical Engineers (ISME), and the Iranian Solar Energy Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor (Emeritus) of Mechanical Engineering, Sharif University of Technology, Iran
