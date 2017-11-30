Stein-Erik Lauritzen is professor of speleology and quaternary geology and head of the Uranium-Series dating laboratory at the University of Bergen. His research interests span over glacier ice-contact speleogenesis, chemical kinetics, quaternary geochronology as applied to caves and landscape evolution, and the extraction of environmental information from speleothems and other cave deposits. He has worked with cave fauna and aDNA on the ancient brown bear population in Norway, and on dating early Homo sapiens artefacts in South Africa. He is an active caver, and thus enjoys cave exploration and mapping. He is a member of Centre for Early Sapiens Behaviour (SapienCE), and Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research at Bergen University, and is an honorary life member of the National Speleological Society in the U.S. He was featured in a documentary on climatic research from caves and in a National Geographic documentary concerning the formation of giant gypsum crystals at the Naica Mines, Mexico. He is the initiator of the symposia series “Climate Change: The Karst record” of which the first was arranged in Bergen in 1996.