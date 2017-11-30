Ice Caves
1st Edition
Description
Ice Caves synthesizes the latest research on ice caves from around the world, bringing to light important information that was heretofore buried in various reports, journals, and archives largely outside the public view. Ice caves have become an increasingly important target for the scientific community in the past decade, as the paleoclimatic information they host offers invaluable information about both present-day and past climate conditions. Ice caves are caves that host perennial ice accumulations and are the least studied members of the cryosphere. They occur in places where peculiar cave morphology and climatic conditions combine to allow for ice to form and persist in otherwise adverse parts of the planet. The book is an informative reference for scientists interested in ice cave studies, climate scientists, geographers, glaciologists, microbiologists, and permafrost and karst scientists.
Key Features
- Covers various aspects of ice occurrence in caves, including cave climate, ice genesis and dynamics, and cave fauna
- Features an overview of the paleoclimatic significance of ice caves
- Includes over 100 color images of ice caves around the world
Readership
Earth and environmental scientists, speleologists, paleoclimatologists, geographers, glaciologists, microbiologists, and permafrost and karst scientists
Table of Contents
PART I PERENNIAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS IN CAVES: OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 1 Introduction
Aurel Persoiu and Stein-Erik Lauritzen
CHAPTER 2 History of Ice Caves Research
Christiane Meyer
CHAPTER 3 Ice Caves Climate
Aurel Persoiu
CHAPTER 4 Ice Genesis, Morphology and Dynamics
CHAPTER 4.1 Ice Genesis and Types of Ice Caves
Bulat Mavlyudov
CHAPTER 4.2 Ice Surface Morphology
Pavel Bella
CHAPTER 4.3 Ice Dynamics in Caves
Aurel Persoiu
CHAPTER 5 Dating Cave Ice Deposits
Zoltan Kern
CHAPTER 6 Cryogenic Mineral Formation in Caves
Karel Zak and Bogdan P. P. Onac
CHAPTER 7 Ice Cave Fauna
Sanda Iepure
CHAPTER 8 Microbial Life in Ice Caves
Cristina Purcarea
CHAPTER 9 Paleoclimatic Significance of Cave Ice
Aurel Persoiu
CHAPTER 10 The Management of Ice Show Caves
Friedrich Oedl
PART II ICE CAVES OF THE WORLD
CHAPTER 11 Geography of Cave Glaciation
Bulat Mavlyudov
CHAPTER 12 Ice Caves in Switzerland
Marc Luetscher
CHAPTER 13 Ice Caves in Austria
Christoph Spötl
CHAPTER 14 Ice Caves in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina
Goran Barovic and Jasminko Mulaomerović
CHAPTER 15 Ice Caves in Canada
Charles Yonge, Derek Ford, Greg Horne, Bernard Emile Lauriol and Jacques Schroeder
CHAPTER 16 Ice Caves in Croatia
Nenad Buzjak
CHAPTER 17 Ice Caves in Germany
Christiane Meyer and Andreas Pflitsch
CHAPTER 18 Ice Caves in Greece
Christos Pennos
CHAPTER 19 Ice Caves in Italy
Valter Maggi, Renato R. Colucci, Federico Scoto, Gaetano Giudice and Luca Giovanni Randazzo
CHAPTER 20 Ice Caves in Iran
Mojgan Soleymani
CHAPTER 21 Ice Caves in Asia
Olga Kadebskaya
CHAPTER 22 Ice Caves in FYR of Macedonia
Marjan Temovski
CHAPTER 23 Ice Caves in Norway, Fennoscandia and the Arctic
Stein-Erik Lauritzen
CHAPTER 24 Ice Caves in Poland
Michał Gradziński
CHAPTER 25 Ice Caves in Romania
Traian Brad, Carmen-Andreea Bădăluță, and Aurel Persoiu
CHAPTER 26 Ice Caves in Russia
Bulat Mavlyudov
CHAPTER 27 Ice Caves in Serbia
Jelena Calic
CHAPTER 28 Ice Caves in Spain
Enrique Cañadas, Manuel Gómez-Lende and Ánchel Belmonte Ribas
CHAPTER 29 Ice Caves in Slovakia
Pavel Bella
CHAPTER 30 Ice Caves in Slovenia
Andrej Mihevc
CHAPTER 31 Ice Caves in the USA
Aurel Persoiu, Stein-Erik Lauritzen, Arthur Palmer and Stephen R. Higham
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118573
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117392
About the Editor
Aurel Persoiu
Aurel Persoiu is senior research fellow at the Emil Racoviță Institute of Speleology, Cluj Napoca, Romania. He has 17 years of experience working in ice-cave-related topics, acquired while working toward his MSc (2002) and PhD (2011), as well as during his professional career at Emil Racoviţă Institute of Speleology, University of South Florida, and University of Suceava. During this time, he has co-authored one book and several book chapters, written 13 articles in peer-reviewed journals and delivered more than 100 conference talks at meetings throughout the world on various topics related to ice caves. He organized the First International Workshop on Ice Caves (Cluj Napoca, Romania, 2004) as well as co-organizing several succeeding ones (2011, 2012, 2014). In 2007, he initiated the Working Group on Ice Caves within the International Speleological Union (UIS) and served as its first president between 2007 and 2009, and is currently the vice-president of the Glacier, Firn, and Ice Caves Commission of the same organization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Stable Isotope Laboratory, Stefan cel Mare University, Suceava, Romania
Stein-Erik Lauritzen
Stein-Erik Lauritzen is professor of speleology and quaternary geology and head of the Uranium-Series dating laboratory at the University of Bergen. His research interests span over glacier ice-contact speleogenesis, chemical kinetics, quaternary geochronology as applied to caves and landscape evolution, and the extraction of environmental information from speleothems and other cave deposits. He has worked with cave fauna and aDNA on the ancient brown bear population in Norway, and on dating early Homo sapiens artefacts in South Africa. He is an active caver, and thus enjoys cave exploration and mapping. He is a member of Centre for Early Sapiens Behaviour (SapienCE), and Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research at Bergen University, and is an honorary life member of the National Speleological Society in the U.S. He was featured in a documentary on climatic research from caves and in a National Geographic documentary concerning the formation of giant gypsum crystals at the Naica Mines, Mexico. He is the initiator of the symposia series “Climate Change: The Karst record” of which the first was arranged in Bergen in 1996.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Earth Sciences, Centre for Early Sapiens Behaviour (SapienCE), and Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research, University of Bergen