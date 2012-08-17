ICD-9-CM Coding: Theory and Practice with ICD-10, 2013/2014 Edition

Learn to code effectively with ICD-9-CM medical coding and gain a thorough introduction to ICD-10-CM/PCS coding with one book! ICD-9-CM Coding, 2013/2014 Edition combines basic coding principles with proven, practical insight and the ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting to prepare you for the upcoming implementation of ICD-10-CM/PCS. Whether you're learning to code for the first time or making the transition from ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM/PCS, leading medical coding authors Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger deliver the fundamental understanding you need to succeed in hospital and physician settings.