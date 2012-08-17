ICD-9-CM Coding: Theory and Practice with ICD-10, 2013/2014 Edition
1st Edition
Learn to code effectively with ICD-9-CM medical coding and gain a thorough introduction to ICD-10-CM/PCS coding with one book! ICD-9-CM Coding, 2013/2014 Edition combines basic coding principles with proven, practical insight and the ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting to prepare you for the upcoming implementation of ICD-10-CM/PCS. Whether you're learning to code for the first time or making the transition from ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM/PCS, leading medical coding authors Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger deliver the fundamental understanding you need to succeed in hospital and physician settings.
- Both ICD-9-CM codes and ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS codes are shown in all coding exercises and examples (including answer keys).
- Emphasis on ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS coding prepares you for the upcoming implementation of ICD-10.
- MS-DRG documentation and reimbursement details guide you through this key component of the coding process.
- Line coding exercises and activities challenge you to apply concepts to solve problems.
- ICD-10 Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) are included in each coding chapter, immediately following the ICD-9-CM coding guidelines.
- Full-color A&P content, disease coverage, procedure guidelines, and drug data ensure that you’re familiar with key topics affecting medical coding.
- Medical record coverage introduces the records and documents you’ll encounter on the job.
- Updated Coding Clinic references direct you to the definitive coding resource from the American Hospital Association (AHA).
- A companion Evolve website provides convenient online access to the OGCR, medical and surgical root operations definitions, a MS-DRG list, partial answer keys, and more.
- The Rationale for and History of Coding
- The Health Record as the Foundation for Coding
- ICD-9-CM Format and Conventions
- Basic Steps of Coding
- General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
- General Coding Guidelines for Procedures in ICD-9-CM
- Introduction to ICD-10-PCS
- Symptoms, Signs, and Ill-Defined Conditions, and V Codes (V codes and ICD-9-CM Chapter 16, Codes 780-799, and ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-99, Z00-Z99)
- Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-9-CM Chapter 1, Codes 001-039, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
- Neoplasms (ICD-9-CM Chapter 2, Codes 140-239, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)
- Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs (ICD-9-CM Chapter 4, Codes 280-289, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)
- Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases, and Immunity Disorders (ICD-9-CM Chapter 3, Codes 240-279, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)
- Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-9-CM Chapter 5, Codes 290-319, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)
- Diseases of the Nervous System and Sense Organs (ICD-9-CM Chapter 6, Codes 320-389, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
- Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 7, Codes 390-459, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
- Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 8, Codes 460-519, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
- Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 9, Codes 520-579, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)
- Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-9-CM Chapter 12, Codes 680-709, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
- Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-9-CM Chapter 13, Codes 710-739, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
- Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 10, Codes 580-629, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
- Complications of Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-9-CM Chapter 11, Codes 630-677, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
- Congenital Anomalies and Perinatal Conditions (ICD-9-CM Chapter 14, Codes 740-759, and Chapter 15, Codes 760-779, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96, and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
- Injuries and E Codes (ICD-9-CM Chapter 17, Codes 800-995, and External Causes, E800-E999, and ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
- Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-9-CM Chapter 17, Codes 800-995, and ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
- Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
- Outpatient Coding
- 832
- English
- © Saunders 2013
- 17th August 2012
- Saunders
- 9780323277723
- 9781455775170
Karla Lovaasen
AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland
Jennifer Schwerdtfeger
Partner, Auditing & Coding Experts, LLC, Crofton, MD