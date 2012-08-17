ICD-9-CM Coding: Theory and Practice with ICD-10, 2013/2014 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455707010, 9780323277723

ICD-9-CM Coding: Theory and Practice with ICD-10, 2013/2014 Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Karla Lovaasen Jennifer Schwerdtfeger
eBook ISBN: 9780323277723
eBook ISBN: 9781455775170
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th August 2012
Page Count: 832
Description

Learn to code effectively with ICD-9-CM medical coding and gain a thorough introduction to ICD-10-CM/PCS coding with one book! ICD-9-CM Coding, 2013/2014 Edition combines basic coding principles with proven, practical insight and the ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting to prepare you for the upcoming implementation of ICD-10-CM/PCS. Whether you're learning to code for the first time or making the transition from ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM/PCS, leading medical coding authors Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger deliver the fundamental understanding you need to succeed in hospital and physician settings.

Key Features

  • Both ICD-9-CM codes and ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS codes are shown in all coding exercises and examples (including answer keys).
  • Emphasis on ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS coding prepares you for the upcoming implementation of ICD-10.
  • MS-DRG documentation and reimbursement details guide you through this key component of the coding process.
  • Line coding exercises and activities challenge you to apply concepts to solve problems.
  • ICD-10 Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) are included in each coding chapter, immediately following the ICD-9-CM coding guidelines.
  • Full-color A&P content, disease coverage, procedure guidelines, and drug data ensure that you’re familiar with key topics affecting medical coding.
  • Medical record coverage introduces the records and documents you’ll encounter on the job.
  • Updated Coding Clinic references direct you to the definitive coding resource from the American Hospital Association (AHA).
  • A companion Evolve website provides convenient online access to the OGCR, medical and surgical root operations definitions, a MS-DRG list, partial answer keys, and more.

Table of Contents

  1. The Rationale for and History of Coding

  2. The Health Record as the Foundation for Coding

  3. ICD-9-CM Format and Conventions

  4. Basic Steps of Coding

  5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis

  6. General Coding Guidelines for Procedures in ICD-9-CM

  7. Introduction to ICD-10-PCS

  8. Symptoms, Signs, and Ill-Defined Conditions, and V Codes (V codes and ICD-9-CM Chapter 16, Codes 780-799, and ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-99, Z00-Z99)

  9. Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-9-CM Chapter 1, Codes 001-039, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)

  10. Neoplasms (ICD-9-CM Chapter 2, Codes 140-239, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)

  11. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs (ICD-9-CM Chapter 4, Codes 280-289, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)

  12. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases, and Immunity Disorders (ICD-9-CM Chapter 3, Codes 240-279, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)

  13. Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-9-CM Chapter 5, Codes 290-319, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)

  14. Diseases of the Nervous System and Sense Organs (ICD-9-CM Chapter 6, Codes 320-389, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)

  15. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 7, Codes 390-459, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)

  16. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 8, Codes 460-519, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)

  17. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 9, Codes 520-579, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)

  18. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-9-CM Chapter 12, Codes 680-709, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)

  19. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-9-CM Chapter 13, Codes 710-739, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)

  20. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-9-CM Chapter 10, Codes 580-629, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)

  21. Complications of Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-9-CM Chapter 11, Codes 630-677, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)

  22. Congenital Anomalies and Perinatal Conditions (ICD-9-CM Chapter 14, Codes 740-759, and Chapter 15, Codes 760-779, and ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96, and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)

  23. Injuries and E Codes (ICD-9-CM Chapter 17, Codes 800-995, and External Causes, E800-E999, and ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)

  24. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-9-CM Chapter 17, Codes 800-995, and ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)

  25. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care

  26. Outpatient Coding

Details

No. of pages:
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323277723
eBook ISBN:
9781455775170

About the Author

Karla Lovaasen

Affiliations and Expertise

AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland

Jennifer Schwerdtfeger

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, Auditing & Coding Experts, LLC, Crofton, MD

