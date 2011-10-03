ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice
1st Edition
Description
Gain a comprehensive introduction to ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS medical coding all in one text! Whether you're transitioning from ICD-9-CM or learning to code for the first time, 2012 ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice delivers the fundamental understanding you need to prepare for the future of diagnosis coding in hospital and physician settings. Leading medical coding authorities Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger combine basic coding principles with proven, practical insight and the ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OCGR) to equip you for complete professional success in the changing medical coding field.
Key Features
- Dedicated ICD-10-CM/PCS coverage thoroughly prepares you for the October 2013 ICD-10 implementation date.
- ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OCGR) provide fast, easy access to the latest codes and examples for proper application.
- Integrated medical record coverage familiarizes you with records and documents youÕll encounter on the job.
- MS-DRG documentation and reimbursement details guide you through this key component of the coding process.
- Line coding exercises and activities challenge you to apply chapter concepts to solve problems.
- A&P content in each coding chapter includes full-color illustrations and clarifies important anatomy and physiology concepts.
- Disease coverage details commonly encountered conditions related to ICD-10-CM coding.
- Procedure guidelines help you effectively apply ICD-10-PCS for coding success in inpatient facility settings.
- Drug data familiarizes you with medication names you may encounter in medical records for greater coding accuracy.
- Companion Evolve website provides convenient online access to ICD-10-CM/PCS guidelines, medical and surgical root operations definitions, MS-DRG list, and answer keys.
Table of Contents
1. The Rationale for and History of Coding
2. The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding
3. ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions
4. Basic Steps of Coding
5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
6. General Coding Guidelines for Medical and Surgical Procedures
7. General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical and Surgical Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures
8. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings not Elsewhere Classified, and Z codes
9. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
10. Neoplasms
11. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism
12. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-D89)
13. Mental Disorders and Behavioral Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F0-F99)
14. Diseases of the Nervous System and Sense Organs (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
15. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
16. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
17. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K94)
18. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
19. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
20. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
21. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
22. Perinatal Conditions and Congenital Malformations, Deformations and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
23. Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Cases of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, S00-T88 and 20 V01-Y99)
24. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings
25. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
26. Reimbursement Methodologies
27. Outpatient Coding
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 3rd October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455739592
About the Author
Karla Lovaasen
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland
Jennifer Schwerdtfeger
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Auditing & Coding Experts, LLC, Crofton, MD