ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2019/2020 Edition Text and Workbook Package
1st Edition
Paperback ISBN: 9780323655668
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Description
This money saving package includes:
- ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice 2019/2020
- Workbook to accompany ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice 2019/2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323655668
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.