ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2017 Edition
1st Edition
Description
‘Learn by doing’ with this comprehensive guide to facility-based coding! ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2017 Edition provides an in-depth understanding of inpatient diagnosis and procedure coding. It combines basic coding principles, clear examples, plenty of challenging exercises, and the ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting to ensure coding accuracy using the latest codes. From leading medical coding authority and AHIMA-approved ICD-10 Trainer Karla Lovaasen, this expert resource will help you succeed whether you’re learning to code for the first time or making the transition to ICD-10!
Key Features
- F 30-day access to TruCode® encoder on the Evolve companion website provides realistic practice with using an encoder.
- Coding examples and exercises let you apply concepts and practice coding with ICD-10-CM/PCS codes.
- UPDATED Illustrations and examples of key diseases help you understand how commonly encountered conditions relate to ICD-10-CM coding.
- ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting provide fast, easy access instruction on proper application of codes.
- Coverage of both common and complex procedures prepares you for inpatient procedural coding using ICD-10-PCS.
- Illustrated, full-color design emphasizes important content such as anatomy and physiology and visually reinforces key concepts.
- Coverage of medical records provides a context for coding and familiarizes you with documents you will encounter on the job.
- Coverage of common medications promotes coding accuracy by introducing medication names commonly seen in medical records.
Table of Contents
1. The Rationale for and History of Coding
2. The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding
3. ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions
4. Basic Steps of Coding
5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
6. Introduction to ICD-10-PCS
7. General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures
8. Coding Medical and Surgical Procedures NEW!
9. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)
10. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
11. Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)
12. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)
13. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)
14. Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)
15. Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
16. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
17. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
18. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)
19. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
20. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
21. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
22. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
23. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
24. Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00- T88 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)
25. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
26. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
Glossary
Abbreviations/Acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 11th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478014
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478045
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478038
About the Author
Karla Lovaasen
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland