ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2015 Edition
1st Edition
Description
With comprehensive, practical coverage of ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS medical coding, ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2015 Edition provides a thorough understanding of diagnosis coding in physician and hospital settings. It combines basic coding principles, clear examples, challenging exercises, and the ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting to ensure coding accuracy using the latest codes. From leading medical coding authorities Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger, this ‘learn by doing’ resource will help you succeed whether you're learning to code for the first time or preparing for the transition to ICD-10!
Key Features
- ICD-10-CM/PCS codes are included for all coding exercises and examples, in preparation for the expected October 2015 implementation of ICD-10.
- Numerous coding exercises and examples in each chapter break key content into manageable segments and challenge users to apply chapter concepts.
- Integrated medical record coverage provides a context for coding and familiarizes users with documents they will encounter on the job.
- Disease coverage, including illustrations and coding examples, helps users understand how commonly encountered conditions relate to ICD-10-CM coding.
- Coding related to the most common and the most complex procedures trains users on inpatient procedural coding using ICD-10-PCS.
- ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OCGR) provide fast, easy access to the latest codes as well as examples of proper application.
- MS-DRG documentation and reimbursement details guide users through this key component of the coding process.
- Full-color design with illustrations emphasizes important content such as anatomy and physiology, and provides visual reinforcement of key concepts.
- Partial answer keys for the textbook and workbook exercises are available on the companion Evolve website.
Table of Contents
1. The Rationale for and History of Coding
2. The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding
3. ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions
4. Basic Steps of Coding
5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
6. General Coding Guidelines for Medical and Surgical Procedures
7. General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures
8. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)
9. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
10. Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)
11. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)
12. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)
13. Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)
14. Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
15. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
16. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
17. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)
18. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
19. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
20. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
21. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
22. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
23. Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00-T98 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)
24. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
25. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
26. Reimbursement Methodologies
27. Outpatient Coding
Glossary
Abbreviations/Acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 12th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323319898
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292580
About the Author
Karla Lovaasen
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland
Jennifer Schwerdtfeger
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Auditing & Coding Experts, LLC, Crofton, MD