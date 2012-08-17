ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2013 Edition

Completely updated and filled with user-friendly features, ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2nd Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS medical coding all in one practical, hands-on resource! Leading medical coding authorities, Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger, combine basic coding principles with clear examples and challenging exercises to give you a thorough understanding of diagnosis coding in the hospital and physician office.