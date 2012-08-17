ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2013 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Completely updated and filled with user-friendly features, ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2nd Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS medical coding all in one practical, hands-on resource! Leading medical coding authorities, Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger, combine basic coding principles with clear examples and challenging exercises to give you a thorough understanding of diagnosis coding in the hospital and physician office.
Key Features
- Dedicated ICD-10-CM/PCS coverage thoroughly prepares you for the proposed October 2014 ICD-10 implementation date.
- ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OCGR) provide fast, easy access to the latest codes and examples for proper application.
- Integrated medical record coverage provides a context for coding and familiarizes you with documents you’ll encounter on the job.
- MS-DRG documentation and reimbursement details guide you through this key component of the coding process.
- Disease coverage with illustrations and coding examples helps you understand how commonly encountered conditions relate to ICD-10-CM coding.
- Numerous coding exercises and examples in each chapter break key content into manageable segments and challenge you to apply chapter concepts to solve problems.
- A&P content in each coding chapter includes full-color illustrations to clarify important anatomy and physiology concepts that are essential for proper coding.
- Drug data familiarizes you with medication names you may encounter in medical records for greater coding accuracy.
Table of Contents
- The Rationale for and History of Coding
- The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding
- ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions
- Basic Steps of Coding
- General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
- General Coding Guidelines for Medical and Surgical Procedures
- General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures
- Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)
- Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
- Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)
- Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)
- Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)
- Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)
- Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
- Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
- Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
- Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)
- Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
- Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
- Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
- Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
- Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
- Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00-T98 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)
- Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
- Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
- Reimbursement Methodologies
- Outpatient Coding
Glossary
Abbreviations/Acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 17th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744954
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775309
About the Author
Karla Lovaasen
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland
Jennifer Schwerdtfeger
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Auditing & Coding Experts, LLC, Crofton, MD