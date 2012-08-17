ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2013 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455742493, 9781455744954

ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2013 Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Karla Lovaasen Jennifer Schwerdtfeger
eBook ISBN: 9781455744954
eBook ISBN: 9781455775309
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th August 2012
Page Count: 768
Description

Completely updated and filled with user-friendly features, ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2nd Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS medical coding all in one practical, hands-on resource! Leading medical coding authorities, Karla Lovaasen and Jennifer Schwerdtfeger, combine basic coding principles with clear examples and challenging exercises to give you a thorough understanding of diagnosis coding in the hospital and physician office.

Key Features

  • Dedicated ICD-10-CM/PCS coverage thoroughly prepares you for the proposed October 2014 ICD-10 implementation date.
  • ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OCGR) provide fast, easy access to the latest codes and examples for proper application.
  • Integrated medical record coverage provides a context for coding and familiarizes you with documents you’ll encounter on the job.
  • MS-DRG documentation and reimbursement details guide you through this key component of the coding process.
  • Disease coverage with illustrations and coding examples helps you understand how commonly encountered conditions relate to ICD-10-CM coding.
  • Numerous coding exercises and examples in each chapter break key content into manageable segments and challenge you to apply chapter concepts to solve problems.
  • A&P content in each coding chapter includes full-color illustrations to clarify important anatomy and physiology concepts that are essential for proper coding.
  • Drug data familiarizes you with medication names you may encounter in medical records for greater coding accuracy.

Table of Contents

  1. The Rationale for and History of Coding

  2. The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding

  3. ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions

  4. Basic Steps of Coding

  5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis

  6. General Coding Guidelines for Medical and Surgical Procedures

  7. General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures

  8. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)

  9. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)

  10. Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)

  11. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)

  12. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)

  13. Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)

  14. Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)

  15. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)

  16. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)

  17. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)

  18. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)

  19. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)

  20. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)

  21. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)

  22. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)

  23. Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00-T98 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)

  24. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)

  25. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care

  26. Reimbursement Methodologies

  27. Outpatient Coding

Glossary

Abbreviations/Acronyms

About the Author

Karla Lovaasen

Affiliations and Expertise

AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland

Jennifer Schwerdtfeger

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, Auditing & Coding Experts, LLC, Crofton, MD

