Iatrogenic Conditions of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-5
1st Edition
Authors: Gabriela Gayer
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th September 2014
Description
Guest edited by Drs. Gabriela Gayer and Douglas Katz, this issue of Radiologic Clinics concentrates on iatrogenic conditions of the chest, abdomen and pelvis. Articles include: Treatment of Aortic Aneurysms; Bariatric Surgical Procedures, Repeat Cesarean Deliveries; Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery; Abdominal and Pelvic Viscera; Abdominal, Pelvic Surgical and Post-procedural Foreign Bodies; Thorax; Kidneys, Ureters, and Bladder; Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Stenting, and Intubation; Complications of Optical Colonoscopy; and much more!
Details
About the Authors
Gabriela Gayer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University Medical Center
