Iatrogenic Conditions of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323437, 9780323323444

Iatrogenic Conditions of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-5

1st Edition

Authors: Gabriela Gayer
eBook ISBN: 9780323323444
eBook ISBN: 9780323371827
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323437
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th September 2014
Description

Guest edited by Drs. Gabriela Gayer and Douglas Katz, this issue of Radiologic Clinics concentrates on iatrogenic conditions of the chest, abdomen and pelvis. Articles include: Treatment of Aortic Aneurysms; Bariatric Surgical Procedures, Repeat Cesarean Deliveries; Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery; Abdominal and Pelvic Viscera; Abdominal, Pelvic Surgical and Post-procedural Foreign Bodies; Thorax; Kidneys, Ureters, and Bladder; Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Stenting, and Intubation; Complications  of Optical Colonoscopy; and much more!

About the Authors

Gabriela Gayer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University Medical Center

