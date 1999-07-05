I-Way Robbery is for security, investigative, law enforcement, and other criminal justice professionals, offering a unique look at the Internet as the new crime environment for the 21st century. The book provides an overview of the Internet, its impact on nations, societies, criminals, security officers, and law enforcement professionals, and includes recommended basic, protective measures.

I-Way Robbery is written in non-technical terms. It is also an excellent reference for business and government agency managers who must understand their responsibilities as they relate to asset protection - especially those who have on and off ramps connected to the I-Way.

Boni and Kovacich start with the basics and teach users about the internet before teaching them about the security risks. This addresses the subject from the non-information systems perspective and educates the average user about the overall risks and appropriate protective measures they should enforce and follow.

This book is a must-have for anyone with an interest in the pitfalls and precautions of doing business on the internet.

I-Way Robbery: Crime on the Internet, uniquely approaches the much talked about topic of Internet Crime and security. It is written for anyone who wants a basic understanding of the Internet crime environment now and into the 21st Century. It covers related Internet business, government, global, laws, politics and privacy issues; techniques being used to commit crimes; what can be done about it; and what challenges the future may hold including topics such as information warfare.

Drawing on their decades of experience in high-technology and Internet crime investigations William Boni and Dr. Gerald L. Kovacich have written not only an excellent reference book for business and government agency managers, small business owners, and teachers, but for anyone who drives along the I-Way.