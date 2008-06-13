Hysteroscopy: Office Evaluation and Management of the Uterine Cavity
1st Edition
Text with DVD-ROM
Description
This new text presents authoritative in-depth coverage of hysteroscopy, a quick in-office procedure for an accurate diagnosis of abnormal vaginal bleeding, uterine adhesions, foreign bodies, uterine structural defects, anatomic defects, and infertility. More than 380 full-color images provide a real-life practice perspective of the conditions you’ll encounter, and a bonus DVD features 3 hours of video clips that demonstrate hysteroscopic procedures performed, step-by-step. This procedure enables you to take a direct view of any pathology, without the risk of radiation exposure, and decreases the chances of uterine perforation. Chapters encompass a full range of clinical considerations, including instrumentation, imaging, complications, and endometrial ablation.
Key Features
- Includes a bonus DVD with 64 video clips—3 hours of footage—that demonstrates how to properly perform hysteroscopy techniques, step-by-step.
- Provides chapters that detail the instrumentation you’ll need to effectively perform hysteroscopic procedures.
- Features a full chapter on imaging, including saline infusion sonography, keeping you current on the latest imaging technology.
- Offers expert guidance on endometrial ablation, a frequent office procedure used to diagnose and treat abnormal bleeding.
- Presents coverage of diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy, enabling you to incorporate this technology of increasing clinical use into your practice.
- Features a color design with more than 380 full-color images that highlight techniques and equip you with a real-life practice perspective.
Table of Contents
- Instrumentation in Hysteroscopy: Rigid Hysteroscopy, Stefano Bettocchi, Attilio Di Spiezio Sardo, and Oronzo Ceci
2. Instrumentation in Hysteroscopy: Flexible Hysteroscopy, Linda Bradley
3. Indications & Contraindications for Office Hysteroscopy, Linda Bradley
4. Informed Consent for Hysteroscopy, Ruth Farrell
5. Maintenance of Equipment for Hysteroscopy, Linda Bradley and Sandra Fluharty
6. The Response of the Uterus to Medication: Hysteroscopic Implications, Sejal Dharia Patel
7. Imaging the Uterus and Uterine Cavity, Daniel Breitkopf
8. Pre-Surgical Evaluation of the Enlarged Uterus: Practical Considerations, Linda Bradley and Brenda Andrews
9. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Hemostatic Disorders, Andrea Lukes
10. Investigation of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Premenopausal Women, Linda Bradley
11. Investigation of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Postmenopausal Women, Linda Bradley
12. Evaluation of the Patient for Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Linda Bradley
13. Hysteroscopy in the Evaluation and Management of Infertility, Marjan Attaran, Tommaso Falcone, and Jeffery Goldberg
14. Hysteroscopy in the Evaluation and Management of the Patient with Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, Steve Palter
15. Office Management of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding: The Levonorgestrel Intrauterine System (Mirena), Linda Bradley
16. Anesthetics and Analgesia for Office Hysteroscopy and Hysteroscopic Procedures, Teresa E. Dews
17. Hysteroscopic Sterilization, Linda Bradley
18. Global Endometrial Ablation, Linda Bradley
19. Hysteroscopic Resection of Myomas and Polyps, Linda Bradley
20. Complications of Hysteroscopy, Jonathan Emery and Tommaso Falcone
21. Assessing Hysteroscopic Skills: A Practical Approach, Amy VanBlaricom
22. Credentialing: A Necessary Component of Hysteroscopy, Andrew Brill
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 13th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074667
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323041010
About the Author
Linda Bradley
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Hysteroscopic Services, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA
Tommaso Falcone
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Obstetric and Gynecology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH