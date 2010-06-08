Hysterectomy for Benign Disease
1st Edition
Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series
Description
Hysterectomy for Benign Disease, by Mark D. Walters, MD and Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS, is the ideal way to enhance your skills in this key area of gynecologic surgery. In this volume in the Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series, edited by Mickey Karram, MD, hours of video footage, together with detailed discussions and illustrations, clarify how to most effectively perform a variety of hysterectomy operations and manage complications. Case-based videos take you step by step through simple and complicated abdominal hysterectomy; simple and complicated vaginal hysterectomy; laparoscopic and robotic hysterectomy; vaginal oophorectomy; endometrial procedures that avoid hysterectomy; and more.
Key Features
- Case-based videos, narrated by the authors and with a professional voiceover introduction, take you step by step through simple and complicated abdominal hysterectomy; simple and complicated vaginal hysterectomy; laparoscopic and robotic hysterectomy; vaginal oophorectomy; endometrial procedures that avoid hysterectomy; and more.
- Highly illustrated, quick-reference chapters discuss all of the possible diagnoses for which each procedure is indicated.
- Case studies describe the clinical history surrounding each case featured in the videos.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 8th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416062714
About the Authors
Mark Walters Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chair of Gynecology, Center of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health Institute, Celeveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Matthew Barber Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Breast Surgeon, NHS Lothian, Edinburgh Breast Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh and St John’s Hospital, Livingston, UK