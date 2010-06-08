Hysterectomy for Benign Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416062714

Hysterectomy for Benign Disease

1st Edition

Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series

Authors: Mark Walters Matthew Barber
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416062714
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th June 2010
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hysterectomy for Benign Disease, by Mark D. Walters, MD and Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS, is the ideal way to enhance your skills in this key area of gynecologic surgery. In this volume in the Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series, edited by Mickey Karram, MD, hours of video footage, together with detailed discussions and illustrations, clarify how to most effectively perform a variety of hysterectomy operations and manage complications. Case-based videos take you step by step through simple and complicated abdominal hysterectomy; simple and complicated vaginal hysterectomy; laparoscopic and robotic hysterectomy; vaginal oophorectomy; endometrial procedures that avoid hysterectomy; and more.

Key Features

  • Case-based videos, narrated by the authors and with a professional voiceover introduction, take you step by step through simple and complicated abdominal hysterectomy; simple and complicated vaginal hysterectomy; laparoscopic and robotic hysterectomy; vaginal oophorectomy; endometrial procedures that avoid hysterectomy; and more.

  • Highly illustrated, quick-reference chapters discuss all of the possible diagnoses for which each procedure is indicated.

  • Case studies describe the clinical history surrounding each case featured in the videos.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416062714

About the Authors

Mark Walters Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Chair of Gynecology, Center of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health Institute, Celeveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Matthew Barber Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Breast Surgeon, NHS Lothian, Edinburgh Breast Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh and St John’s Hospital, Livingston, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.