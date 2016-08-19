Hysterectomy and the Alternatives, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-3
The Guest Editors have created a comprehensive issue devoted to the most current and clinically relevant approach to hysterectomies and their alternatives. Top experts have written articles on the following topics: Alternatives to Hysterectomy: Management of Uterine Fibroids; Alternatives to Hysterectomy: Management of Menorrhagia; Hysterectomy for benign conditions of the uterus: Total Abdominal Hysterectomy; Hysterectomy for benign conditions of the uterus: Total Vaginal Hysterectomy; Hysterectomy for benign conditions of the uterus: Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy/Laparoscopically Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy; Hysterectomy for benign conditions of the uterus: Radical Hysterectomy Evidence basis for hysterectomy; Cesarean Hysterectomy; Management of ovaries at the time of benign Hysterectomy; Management of the peri- and postoperative patient undergoing hysterectomy; and Simulation and surgical competency: Current issues.
- English
- © Elsevier 2016
- 19th August 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323462839
- 9780323462624
About the Authors
John Occhino Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Emanuel Trabuco Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN