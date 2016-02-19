Hypothalamic Hormones is a collection of papers that elucidates the various aspects, chemical properties, effects, and history of hypothalamic hormones. The book is composed of five chapters on the detailed study of hypothalamic hormones. Chapter 1 is about a review of basic and clinical studies of corticotropin releasing factor (CRF); thyrotropin releasing hormone (TRH); prolactin releasing factor; prolactin-release inhibiting factor; factors affecting the release of melanotropin; luteinizing hormone release hormone (LHRH); growth hormone release factor; and somatostatin. The second chapter is a discussion on the various aspects of luteinizing hormone release hormone (LHRH). Subsequent chapters are concerned with the study of factors that control the secretion of growth hormone, with particular emphasis on brain neurotransmitters; the mechanism of action of hypothalamic hormones; and effects of androgens, estrogens, and other peripheral hormones on the hypothalamus function. The last chapter gives a history of neurosecretion and neuroendocrinology. Biochemists, physicians, pharmacologists, endocrinologists, researchers, and students in the medical field will find this book invaluable.

1. Hypothalamic Peptide Hormones: Basic and Clinical Studies

I. Introduction

II. Corticotropin-Releasing Factor (CRF)

III. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone (TRH)

IV. Prolactin-Releasing Factor (PRF)

V. Prolactin-Release-Inhibiting Factor (PIF)

VI. Factors Affecting the Release of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone (MSH)

VII. The LH- and FSH-Releasing Hormone (LH-RH/FSH-RH)

VIII. Growth Hormone-Releasing Factor (GH-RF)

IX. Growth Hormone Release-Inhibiting Hormone (GH-RIH, Somatostatin)

2. Gonadoliberin

I. Introduction

II. Extraction and Purification of Gonadoliberin from Different Sources

III. Determination of the Primary Structure of Gonadoliberin

IV. Conformational Studies on Gonadoliberin

V. Chemical Syntheses of Gonadoliberin

VI. Structure-Activity Relationship for Gonadoliberin

VII. Gonadoliberin Biosynthesis and Biodegradation

VIII. Control of Gonadoliberin Release

IX. Biological Effects of Gonadoliberin

X. Bioassay for Gonadoliberin

XI. Immunological Studies with Gonadoliberin

XII. Cellular Mechanism of Action of Gonadoliberin

XIII. Agonist and Antagonist Analogues of Gonadoliberin

XIV. Concluding Remarks

3. The Control of Somatotropin Secretion

I. Introduction

II. Secretion Pattern of GH in Different Animal Species

III. Stimuli for GH Secretion

IV. Central Nervous System Control of GH Secretion

V. Feedback Control of GH Secretion

VI. Concluding Remarks

4. Mechanisms of Action of Hypothalamic and Peripheral Hormones in the Anterior Pituitary Gland

I. Introduction

II. Role of Cyclic AMP in the Action of TRH, LH-RH, and Somatostatin

III. Role of Prostaglandins in Hypothalamic Hormone Action on Adenohypophysis

IV. Adenohypophyseal Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase and Its Substrates

V. Interactions between LH-RH, Sex Steroids, and Inhibin in the Control of LH and FSH Secretion

VI. Antagonism between Estrogens and Thyroid Hormone in the Control of TSH Secretion: Role of TRH Receptors

VII. The Pituitary Dopamine Receptor: Potent Antidopaminergic Activity of Estrogens on Prolactin Secretion

5. Neurosecretion and Neuroendocrinology in Historical Perspective

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of Neurosecretory Neurons

III. One-Step Neurohormonal Activities

IV. Neuroendocrine Axis

V. Nonneurohormonal Functions of Peptidergic Neurons

VI. Biochemistry of Neurosecretory Products

VII. Developmental Relationships and the APUD Concept

VIII. Conclusions

