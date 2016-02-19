Hypothalamic Hormones
1st Edition
Description
Hypothalamic Hormones is a collection of papers that elucidates the various aspects, chemical properties, effects, and history of hypothalamic hormones.
The book is composed of five chapters on the detailed study of hypothalamic hormones. Chapter 1 is about a review of basic and clinical studies of corticotropin releasing factor (CRF); thyrotropin releasing hormone (TRH); prolactin releasing factor; prolactin-release inhibiting factor; factors affecting the release of melanotropin; luteinizing hormone release hormone (LHRH); growth hormone release factor; and somatostatin. The second chapter is a discussion on the various aspects of luteinizing hormone release hormone (LHRH). Subsequent chapters are concerned with the study of factors that control the secretion of growth hormone, with particular emphasis on brain neurotransmitters; the mechanism of action of hypothalamic hormones; and effects of androgens, estrogens, and other peripheral hormones on the hypothalamus function. The last chapter gives a history of neurosecretion and neuroendocrinology. Biochemists, physicians, pharmacologists, endocrinologists, researchers, and students in the medical field will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
1. Hypothalamic Peptide Hormones: Basic and Clinical Studies
I. Introduction
II. Corticotropin-Releasing Factor (CRF)
III. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone (TRH)
IV. Prolactin-Releasing Factor (PRF)
V. Prolactin-Release-Inhibiting Factor (PIF)
VI. Factors Affecting the Release of Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone (MSH)
VII. The LH- and FSH-Releasing Hormone (LH-RH/FSH-RH)
VIII. Growth Hormone-Releasing Factor (GH-RF)
IX. Growth Hormone Release-Inhibiting Hormone (GH-RIH, Somatostatin)
References
2. Gonadoliberin
I. Introduction
II. Extraction and Purification of Gonadoliberin from Different Sources
III. Determination of the Primary Structure of Gonadoliberin
IV. Conformational Studies on Gonadoliberin
V. Chemical Syntheses of Gonadoliberin
VI. Structure-Activity Relationship for Gonadoliberin
VII. Gonadoliberin Biosynthesis and Biodegradation
VIII. Control of Gonadoliberin Release
IX. Biological Effects of Gonadoliberin
X. Bioassay for Gonadoliberin
XI. Immunological Studies with Gonadoliberin
XII. Cellular Mechanism of Action of Gonadoliberin
XIII. Agonist and Antagonist Analogues of Gonadoliberin
XIV. Concluding Remarks
References
3. The Control of Somatotropin Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Secretion Pattern of GH in Different Animal Species
III. Stimuli for GH Secretion
IV. Central Nervous System Control of GH Secretion
V. Feedback Control of GH Secretion
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Mechanisms of Action of Hypothalamic and Peripheral Hormones in the Anterior Pituitary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Role of Cyclic AMP in the Action of TRH, LH-RH, and Somatostatin
III. Role of Prostaglandins in Hypothalamic Hormone Action on Adenohypophysis
IV. Adenohypophyseal Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase and Its Substrates
V. Interactions between LH-RH, Sex Steroids, and Inhibin in the Control of LH and FSH Secretion
VI. Antagonism between Estrogens and Thyroid Hormone in the Control of TSH Secretion: Role of TRH Receptors
VII. The Pituitary Dopamine Receptor: Potent Antidopaminergic Activity of Estrogens on Prolactin Secretion
References
5. Neurosecretion and Neuroendocrinology in Historical Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of Neurosecretory Neurons
III. One-Step Neurohormonal Activities
IV. Neuroendocrine Axis
V. Nonneurohormonal Functions of Peptidergic Neurons
VI. Biochemistry of Neurosecretory Products
VII. Developmental Relationships and the APUD Concept
VIII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155137