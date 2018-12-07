Hypoparathyroidism, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 47-4

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, edited by Dr. Michael A. Levine, will focus on Hypoparathyroidism. Topics include, but are not limited to, Signs and symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, Embryology of the parathyroid glands, Physiology of parathyroid hormone, Epidemiology of hypoparathyroidism, Surgical hypoparathyroidism, Medical hypoparathyroidism, Genetic disorders of parathyroid development and function, Autoimmune hypoparathyroidism, Skeletal Manifestations of hypoparathyroidism, Renal manifestations of hypoparathyroidism, Quality of life and other targets of hypoparathyroidism, Pseudohypoparathyroidism, Conventional treatment of hypoparathyroidism, and New Directions in Treatment.