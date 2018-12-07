Hypoparathyroidism, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642187, 9780323642415

Hypoparathyroidism, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 47-4

1st Edition

Authors: Michael A. Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323642415
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642187
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, edited by Dr. Michael A. Levine, will focus on Hypoparathyroidism. Topics include, but are not limited to, Signs and symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, Embryology of the parathyroid glands, Physiology of parathyroid hormone, Epidemiology of hypoparathyroidism, Surgical hypoparathyroidism, Medical hypoparathyroidism, Genetic disorders of parathyroid development and function, Autoimmune hypoparathyroidism, Skeletal Manifestations of hypoparathyroidism, Renal manifestations of hypoparathyroidism, Quality of life and other targets of hypoparathyroidism, Pseudohypoparathyroidism, Conventional treatment of hypoparathyroidism, and New Directions in Treatment.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323642415
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323642187

About the Authors

Michael A. Levine Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.