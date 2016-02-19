Hypometabolism: A Clinical Study of 308 Consecutive Cases is a nine-chapter text that explores the frequency of the various forms and symptoms of hypometabolism encountered in a medical department.

This work presents the results of the observations made on a large number of patients who are examined shortly after the opening of a medical service in a district of Denmark previously deprived of easy access to specialists in internal medicine. Considerable chapters demonstrate a reduction in the metabolic rate, the clinical aspects of hypometabolism, and the pathogenesis of the reduced metabolic rate, as well as concerning the possibility and advisability of treating this condition and the disorders that cause it. The last chapter examines the effect of thyroid administration with standardized thyroid tablets.

This book is of great value to endocrinologists and development biologists.