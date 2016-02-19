Hypometabolism
1st Edition
A Clinical Study of 308 Consecutive Cases
Description
Hypometabolism: A Clinical Study of 308 Consecutive Cases is a nine-chapter text that explores the frequency of the various forms and symptoms of hypometabolism encountered in a medical department.
This work presents the results of the observations made on a large number of patients who are examined shortly after the opening of a medical service in a district of Denmark previously deprived of easy access to specialists in internal medicine. Considerable chapters demonstrate a reduction in the metabolic rate, the clinical aspects of hypometabolism, and the pathogenesis of the reduced metabolic rate, as well as concerning the possibility and advisability of treating this condition and the disorders that cause it. The last chapter examines the effect of thyroid administration with standardized thyroid tablets.
This book is of great value to endocrinologists and development biologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Outline of the Clinical Examination of the Patients
Remarks Concerning the Numerical Treatment of the Material
Subdivision of the Hypometabolism Material
Special Facts Relating to Individual Main Groups
Relation of the Symptoms to the Sex and Age of the Patients
Relation of the Symptoms to the Reduced Basal Metabolism and the Degree of Reduction
The Occurrence and Combination of a Number of Symptoms in Non-Myxedematous Patients with Reduced Basal Metabolism and in the Control Group
The Effect of Thyroid Administration to Patients with Hypometabolism
References
Appended Tables for Patients with Hypometabolism
Clinical Notes for Patients with Hypometabolism
Case Record Numbers for Patients with Hypometabolism
Clinical Diagnoses and Case Record Numbers for Control Group
Details
- No. of pages:
- 84
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2046
- Published:
- 1st January 1946
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226170