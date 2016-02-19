Hypometabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212746, 9781483226170

Hypometabolism

1st Edition

A Clinical Study of 308 Consecutive Cases

Authors: Esben Kirk Sven Ancher Kvorning
eBook ISBN: 9781483226170
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1946
Page Count: 84
Description

Hypometabolism: A Clinical Study of 308 Consecutive Cases is a nine-chapter text that explores the frequency of the various forms and symptoms of hypometabolism encountered in a medical department.

This work presents the results of the observations made on a large number of patients who are examined shortly after the opening of a medical service in a district of Denmark previously deprived of easy access to specialists in internal medicine. Considerable chapters demonstrate a reduction in the metabolic rate, the clinical aspects of hypometabolism, and the pathogenesis of the reduced metabolic rate, as well as concerning the possibility and advisability of treating this condition and the disorders that cause it. The last chapter examines the effect of thyroid administration with standardized thyroid tablets.

This book is of great value to endocrinologists and development biologists.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Introduction

Outline of the Clinical Examination of the Patients

Remarks Concerning the Numerical Treatment of the Material

Subdivision of the Hypometabolism Material

Special Facts Relating to Individual Main Groups

Relation of the Symptoms to the Sex and Age of the Patients

Relation of the Symptoms to the Reduced Basal Metabolism and the Degree of Reduction

The Occurrence and Combination of a Number of Symptoms in Non-Myxedematous Patients with Reduced Basal Metabolism and in the Control Group

The Effect of Thyroid Administration to Patients with Hypometabolism

References

Appended Tables for Patients with Hypometabolism

Clinical Notes for Patients with Hypometabolism

Case Record Numbers for Patients with Hypometabolism

Clinical Diagnoses and Case Record Numbers for Control Group

No. of pages:
84
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2046
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483226170

About the Author

Esben Kirk

Sven Ancher Kvorning

