Hypogonadism, An Issue of Urologic Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2
1st Edition
Authors: Joseph Alukal
eBook ISBN: 9780323444842
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444835
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2016
The relationship between testosterone and prostate cancer physiology resulted in a Nobel Prize almost 5 decades ago; scientists have been studying testosterone and its relationship to heart health, diabetes, bone density, and muscle development throughout the subsequent 50 years. Included in this issue is the clinical experience and research expertise of many of the leaders in this field.
About the Authors
Joseph Alukal Author
New York University School of Medicine
