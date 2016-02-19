Hypnoanalysis presents a critical review of a report on hypnoanalysis. The book discusses the advantages of this method; the the definite change in the functional organization of the patient; and the specific schizophrenic personality. Some of the topics covered in the text are the description of a hypnoanalysis case; the demonstration of the use of hypnosis in the treatment of a patient; and the developments in the application of the treatment. The narration of the patient’s journal; the daily experiences of the patient as the treatment is continuing; and the dynamic interpretation of the experiment are also presented. The book further tackles the characteristics of the subject patient; the description of the emotions and behaviors of the patient; and the theory and practice of hypnoanalysis. A study of hypnoanalytic procedures is also presented. A chapter is devoted to the use of free association, dream induction, automatic writing, hypnotic drawing, crystal, and mirror gazing as a tool in treating the patient.

The book can provide useful information to psychoanalysts, doctors, students, and researchers.