Hypnoanalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167985, 9781483195469

Hypnoanalysis

1st Edition

Authors: Lewis R. Wolberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483195469
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1946
Page Count: 360
Description

Hypnoanalysis presents a critical review of a report on hypnoanalysis. The book discusses the advantages of this method; the the definite change in the functional organization of the patient; and the specific schizophrenic personality. Some of the topics covered in the text are the description of a hypnoanalysis case; the demonstration of the use of hypnosis in the treatment of a patient; and the developments in the application of the treatment. The narration of the patient’s journal; the daily experiences of the patient as the treatment is continuing; and the dynamic interpretation of the experiment are also presented. The book further tackles the characteristics of the subject patient; the description of the emotions and behaviors of the patient; and the theory and practice of hypnoanalysis. A study of hypnoanalytic procedures is also presented. A chapter is devoted to the use of free association, dream induction, automatic writing, hypnotic drawing, crystal, and mirror gazing as a tool in treating the patient.
The book can provide useful information to psychoanalysts, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part One. The Hypnoanalysis of Johan R. (I-XIV)

A Dynamic Interpretation

Part Two. The Theory and Practice of Hypnoanalysis

XV. Psychoanalysis and Hypnosis

XVI. Hypnoanalytic Procedures

XVII. The Recall of Buried Memories

XVIII. Hypnosis and the Transference

XIX. Hypnosis and Resistance

XX. Hypnosis and Interpretation

Index

About the Author

Lewis R. Wolberg

