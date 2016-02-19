Hypnoanalysis
1st Edition
Description
Hypnoanalysis presents a critical review of a report on hypnoanalysis. The book discusses the advantages of this method; the the definite change in the functional organization of the patient; and the specific schizophrenic personality.
Some of the topics covered in the text are the description of a hypnoanalysis case; the demonstration of the use of hypnosis in the treatment of a patient; and the developments in the application of the treatment. The narration of the patient’s journal; the daily experiences of the patient as the treatment is continuing; and the dynamic interpretation of the experiment are also presented. The book further tackles the characteristics of the subject patient; the description of the emotions and behaviors of the patient; and the theory and practice of hypnoanalysis. A study of hypnoanalytic procedures is also presented. A chapter is devoted to the use of free association, dream induction, automatic writing, hypnotic drawing, crystal, and mirror gazing as a tool in treating the patient.
The book can provide useful information to psychoanalysts, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part One. The Hypnoanalysis of Johan R. (I-XIV)
A Dynamic Interpretation
Part Two. The Theory and Practice of Hypnoanalysis
XV. Psychoanalysis and Hypnosis
XVI. Hypnoanalytic Procedures
XVII. The Recall of Buried Memories
XVIII. Hypnosis and the Transference
XIX. Hypnosis and Resistance
XX. Hypnosis and Interpretation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2046
- Published:
- 1st January 1946
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195469