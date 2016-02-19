Hyphenated Techniques in Supercritical Fluid Chromatography and Extraction, Volume 53

This is the first book to focus on the latest developments in hyphenated techniques using supercritical fluids. The advantages of SFC in hyphenation with various detection modes, such as FTIR, MS, MPD and ICP and others are clearly featured throughout the book. Special attention is paid to coupling of SFE with GC or SFC.

In this edited volume, chapters are written by leading experts in the field. The book will be of interest to professionals in academia, as well as to those researchers working in an industrial environment, such as analytical instrumentation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food, petrochemicals and environmental.