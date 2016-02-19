Hyphenated Techniques in Supercritical Fluid Chromatography and Extraction, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- General Detection Problems in SFC (H.H. Hill, D.A. Atkinson). 2. Fourier Transform Ion Mobility Spectrometry for Detection after SFC (H.H. Hill, E.E. Tarver). 3. Advances in Capillary SFC-MS (J.D. Pinkston, D.J. Bowling). 4. Advances in Semi Micro Packed Column SFC and Its Hyphenation (M. Takeuchi, T. Saito). 5. Flow Cell SFC-FT-IR (L.T. Taylor, E.M. Calvey). 6. SFC-FT-IR Measurements Involving Elimination of the Mobile Phase (P.R. Griffiths et al.). 7. Practical Applications of SFC-FTIR (K.D. Bartle et al.). 8. Recycle Supercritical Fluid Chromatography - On-line Photodiode-Array Multiwavelength UV/VIS Spectrometry/IR Spectrometry/Gas Chromatography (M. Saito, Y. Yamauchi). 9. Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometric Detection in Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (K. Jinno). 10. Microwave Plasma Detection SFC (D.R. Luffer, M.V. Novotny). 11. Multidimensional SFE and SFC (J.M. Levy, M. Ashraf-Khorassani). 12. Advances in Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SFE) (S.B. Hawthorne et al.). 13. Introduction of Directly Coupled SFE/GC Analysis (T. Maeda, T. Hobo). 14. SFE, SFE/GC and SFE/SFC: Instrumentation and Applications (M.-L. Riekkola et al.). 15. Computer Enhanced Hyphenation in Chromatography - Present and Future (E.R. Baumeister, C.L. Wilkins). Subject Index.
Description
This is the first book to focus on the latest developments in hyphenated techniques using supercritical fluids. The advantages of SFC in hyphenation with various detection modes, such as FTIR, MS, MPD and ICP and others are clearly featured throughout the book. Special attention is paid to coupling of SFE with GC or SFC.
In this edited volume, chapters are written by leading experts in the field. The book will be of interest to professionals in academia, as well as to those researchers working in an industrial environment, such as analytical instrumentation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food, petrochemicals and environmental.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 21st July 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858616
Reviews
@qu:...will be a good guide to the scope of successful applications of supercritical fluids and clearly demonstrates the ability of SFC to provide a wealth of information about analytes. @source:Chromatographia @qu:...a valuable new source of information describing the latest developments in SFC and SFE hyphenated techniques. The book is highly recommended for advanced undergraduate students and chromatographers. @source:LC-GC International
About the Editors
K. Jinno Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Toyohashi University of Technology, Toyohashi, Japan