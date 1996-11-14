Hypervalent Iodine in Organic Synthesis
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword. Preface. General Considerations. Preparative Methods for Hypervalent Iodine Reagents. (Diacetoxyiodo)benzene. [Bis(acyloxy)iodo]arenes. Iodosylbenzene. (Difluoroiodo)-and (dichloroiodo)arenes. [Hydroxy(tosyloxy)iodo]benzene and Its Analogues. Diaryliodonium Salts. Phenyliodonium Salts with an Aliphatic Moiety. Phenyliodonium Zwitterions. Reagents of Iodine (V). Some Further Reagents of Iodine (lll). Index of Compounds and Methods. Subject Index. Foreword. Preface. General Considerations: Introduction. A Note on Classes and Nomenclature. Bonding and Structure in Hypervalent Iodine. Reactivity Patterns. Practical Aspects. General References. Preparative Methods for Hypervalent Iodine Reagents: [Bis(acyloxy)iodo]arenes. (Difluoroiodo)- and (dichloroiodo)arenes. Iodosylarenes. [Hydroxy(iosyloxy)iodo]benzene and its Analogues. Reagents of Iodine (V). (Diacetoxyiodo)benzene: Acetoxylation. Transformations of Carbonyl Compounds. Phenolic Oxidation. Oxidation of Nitrogen Compounds. Hypervalent iodine Reagents in Combination with Azido Compounds. DIB and Sodium Azide in Combination with Other Reagents. Transformations of Alkynes Involving Thiophenols and Diphenyl Diselenide. Miscellaneous Reactions. [Bis(acyloxy)iodo]arenes: Part A: Reactions with [bis(trifluoroacetoxy)iodo]benzene. Transformations of Alkynes. Transformations of Ketones. Phenolic Oxidation. Oxidation of Nitrogen Compounds. Transfomration of Sulfur Compounds. Miscellaneous Transformations. Part B: Reactions with [bis(acyloxy)iodo]arenes. Oxidations. Homolytic Alkylation and Arylation. Iodosylbenzene: Reactions with Unsaturated Compounds. Reactions with Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds. Reactions with NitrogenCompounds. Reactions with Sulfur and Other Compounds. (Difluoroiodo)-and (dichloroiodo)arenes: Chlorination. Remote Functionalism, of Steroids. Fluorination. Further Transformations. [Hydroxy(tosyloxy)iodo]benzene and Its Analogues: Reactionswith Alkenes and Allenes. Reactions with Alkynes and Alcohols. Reactions with Keto Compounds. Reactions with Nitrogen, Sulfur, and Other compounds. Diaryliodonium Salts: Preparative Methods. Carbon-Carbon Bond-Forming Reactions. Arylation of Heteroatoms. Phenyliodonium Salts with an Aliphatic Moiety: Preparative Methods. Reactivity of Perfluoroalkyl Phenyliodonium Salts. Reactivity of Other Iodonium Salts. Phenyliodonium Zwitterions: Preparation. Reactivity of Iodine-Carbon Ylides. Reactivity of Iodine-Nitrogen Ylides. Reactivity of 1,4-dipoles. Reagents of Iodine)V_: Reactions with Iodylarenes. Reactions with Dess-Martin Reagent and o-iodylbenzoic Acid. Some Further Reagents of Iodine (III): o-Iodosylbenzoic Acid and Its Derivatives. Reagents with Iodine-Oxygen Bonds. Reagents with Iodine-Nitrogen Bonds. Index of Compounds and Methods. Subject Index.
Description
This book describes the fascinating chemistry of the many kinds of organic compounds of hypervalent iodine. Each chapter deals with a particular iodine compound or families of compounds which have been used as reagents in a plethora of useful transformations. These include assorted oxidation, such as with the precious Dess-Martin reagent as well as with a wide range of further reactions.
Prominent features of hypervalent iodine reagents derived from iodobenzene are: ready availability, operational simplicity, mild reaction conditions, and high efficiency. They are environmentally safe and can be recycled. New species may be easily prepared by introducing substituents in the benzene ring or changing the ligand attached to iodine. Their combination with other reagents broadens considerably their synthetic potential. Today, no synthetic chemist can afford to ignore the valuable hypervalentiodine reagents.
Key Features
- Features up-to-date coverage of a wide range of topics
- Includes many tables featuring a diversity of reactivity, and a comprehensive index
- Acts as a comprehensive, up-to-date reference on all aspects of hypervalent iodine chemistry
- Contains a section on unusual efficiency of hypervalent iodine reactions
Readership
Organic chemists in industry and academia, especially those working with iodine compounds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 223
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 14th November 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534367
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127149752
Reviews
"I suspect there will be no synthetic chemist who, after reading this book, will not try to include the valuable hypervalent iodine reagents in their synthetic plans." --Andrew N. Boa in CHEMISTRY IN BRITAIN
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
O. Meth-Cohn Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sunderland, UK
Alan Katritzky Series Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA
C. Rees Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, UK
About the Authors
A. Varvoglis Author
Anastasios Varvoglis obtained his Ph.D. from Cambridge University, UK. He has been professor of organic chemistry at the University of Thessaloniki, Greece since 1974, and has several articles and a book published in the field of hypervalent iodine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki