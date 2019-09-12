Hypertensive Heart Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323681230

Hypertensive Heart Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 15-4

1st Edition

Editors: George L. Bakris Ragavendra Baliga
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323681230
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th September 2019
Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. George L. Bakris and Ragavendra R. Baliga, will focus on Hypertensive Heart Disease. Areas covered include Epidemiology and Natural History, Pathophysiology and Natural History, Special Populations, and Prognostic Markers and Management. Topics include, but are not limited to, Progression of Hypertensive Heart Disease, Diagnosis and Prevention of Hypertensive of Heart Failure, Evolution from Hypertension to Heart Failure, Changes in Kidney Function in Heart Failure, Implication of Acute Kidney Injury in heart failure, Myocardial fibrosis in hypertensive patients with heart failure, Hypertensive Heart Failure in the Very Old, Hypertension in the Cardio-Oncology Clinic, Hypertension after Cardiac Transplantation, Hypertensive Heart Failure in Women, Hypertensive Heart Failure in Obesity and Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Hypertensive Heart Failure in African Americans, Reverse J-curve relationship between on-treatment blood pressure and mortality in patients with heart failure, Hypertension and Heart Failure with Ejection Fraction, Hypertension and Arrhythmias, Hypertension Treatment in Diabetes: Focus on Heart Failure Prevention, and Management of Acute Hypertensive Heart Failure.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323681230

About the Editors

George L. Bakris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director, Comprehensive Hypertension Center, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

Ragavendra Baliga Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Section of Cardiovascular Medicine and Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine, Ohio State University, University Hospital East, Ohio, MI, USA

