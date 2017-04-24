Hypertension: Pre-Hypertension to Heart Failure, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 35-2
1st Edition
Authors: Kenneth Jamerson James Byrd
eBook ISBN: 9780323496551
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496452
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2017
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Kenneth Jamerson and Brian Byrd will cover the current consensus on Hypertension, from Pre-Hypertension to Heart Failure. Topics covered in this issue include: genomic approaches to hypertension; drug and non-drug therapeutic approaches for pre-hypertension; air pollution and hypertension; social determinants of cardiovascular health; management of essential hypertension; devices; blood pressure management; systolic and diastolic failure; and contemporary approaches to heart failure.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496551
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323496452
About the Authors
Kenneth Jamerson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan Health Systems
James Byrd Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
