Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease, Analgesics, and Endocrine Disorders
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Clinical Therapeutics, Volume 1: Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease, Analgesics, and Endocrine Disorders presents the clinical development in therapeutics. This book covers three major areas, including endocrinology, analgesics, and hypertension and other cardiovascular risk factors. Organized into four parts encompassing 20 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the stepped care approach to the treatment of hypertension. This text then summarizes the advances in various fields of medicine, including concepts or principles of pharmacotherapy. Other chapters consider the value of treating mild hypertension and the combined use of sodium nitroprusside and a chronotropic drug in congestive heart failure. This book discusses as well the methods in the therapy of diabetes mellitus. The final chapter deals with the three general approaches by which therapeutic agents are developed, namely, clinical methods, pharmacological methods, and chemical methods. This book is a valuable resource for clinical pharmacologists, primary care physicians, and allied health professionals.
I Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, and Cardiology
1 Current Concepts in the Treatment of Essential Hypertension
Introduction
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Summary
References
2 New Antihypertensive Drugs
Introduction
Prazosin
Minoxidil
Combination Therapy
Summary
References
3 Treatment Decisions in Mild Hypertension
Introduction
Design of the HDFP Study
Stepped Care Therapy
Results of Treatment of Mild Hypertension in the HDFP
Conclusion
References
4 Treatment of Malignant Hypertension and Hypertensive Crisis
Introduction
Malignant Hypertension
Hypertensive Crisis
Conclusion
References
5 Recent Innovations in the Pharmacology of Low-Output Congestive Heart Failure
Introduction
Pathophysiological Responses to Ventricular Dysfunction
Pharmacological Concepts
Conclusion
References
6 Pharmacotherapy of Cardiac Arrhythmia
Introduction
General Principles of Antiarrhythmic Therapy
Methods for Arrhythmia Diagnosis, Treatment, and Assessment of Treatment Efficacy
Classification of Antiarrhythmic Drugs
Summary
References
7 Update on Protective Lipids
Introduction
Risk Factors for Atherosclerosis
Lipoprotein Nomenclature
Lipid and Lipoprotein Metabolism
Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis
HDL—The Protective Lipid
Conclusions
References
8 Panel Discussion on Hypertension
9 Case Presentation and Discussion on Hypertension
Patient 1
Patient 2
Patient 3
II Endocrinology
10 Vitamin D and Calcium Metabolism
Introduction
Endocrine Control of Calcium Homeostasis
Renal-Vitamin D Endocrine System
Clinical Relevance of Vitamin D Endocrine System
Summary
References
11 Management of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Introduction
Bone Calcium Dynamics
Differentiation of Osteomalacia from Osteoporosis
Radiographic Signs of Osteoporosis
Differential Diagnosis of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Therapy of Osteoporosis
Summary
References
12 Oral Hypoglycemics
Introduction
Historical Background of the Sulfonylureas
First-Generation Sulfonylureas
Second-Generation Sulfonylureas
Conclusion
References
13 Recent Advances in Diabetes Research and Therapy
Introduction
New Diagnostic Criteria and Reclassification
The UGDP Study
Etiology of Diabetes
Determinants of Diabetic Control
Assessment of Diabetic Control
Review of Conventional and New Therapeutic Maneuvers in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
Conclusion
References
14 New Dopamine Agonists in the Treatment of Hyperprolactinemia and Acromegaly
Introduction
History
Hyperprolactinemia
Dopamine Receptor Agonists
Bromocriptine
Conclusions
References
15 Panel Discussion on Osteoporosis
III Analgesics
16 Pharmacological and Other Effects of Opiate Agonists and Antagonists
Introduction
Pain
Opiate Agonists and Antagonists
Endogenous Opiate Peptides: Enkephalins and Endorphins
Conclusions
References
17 Narcotics in Myocardial Infarction
Introduction
Administration of Narcotics
Hemodynamic Effects of Morphine, Meperidine, Pentazocine, and Nalbuphine
Side Effects
Summary
References
18 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Introduction
Influence of Pathogenesis on Treatment
Analgesic and Anti-Inflammatory Medications
Attempts to Induce Remission
Other Compounds and Procedures
Surgery
Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
Conclusion
References
IV Miscellaneous
19 Management of Anaphylaxis
Introduction
Etiology
Pathogenesis
Clinical Manifestations
Pathological Findings
Differential Diagnosis
Treatment
Prevention
Summary
References
20 Rational, Serendipitous, and Other Means of Drug Development
Introduction
Chemical Methods
Pharmacological Methods
Clinical Trial Methods
Summary
References
Index
