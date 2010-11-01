Hypertension and Hypertensive Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724318, 9781455700196

Hypertension and Hypertensive Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: George Mensah
eBook ISBN: 9781455700196
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724318
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2010
Description

Hypertensive heart disease, the number one cause of death associated with hypertension, refers to coronary artery disease, heart failure, and enlargement of the heart that occur because of high blood pressure.  This issue summarizes the current state-of-the-art in diagnosing, treating, and preventing this potentially fatal disease so that cardiologists can offer the best current treatment to their patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700196
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724318

About the Authors

George Mensah Author

