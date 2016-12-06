Hypertension, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-1

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Edward Frohlich, is devoted to Hypertension. Articles in this outstanding issue include The Kidney in Hypertension; Heart: Fibrosis, Apoptosis, and Cardiac Failure; Myocardial Ischemia; Oxidative Stress and Hypertensive Diseases; Adherence to Antihypertensive Therapy; Aging and Hypertension; Target Organs and Microbiological Considerations in Hypertensive Diseases; Obesity and Sodium Considerations; Diabetes, Hypertension and Cardiorenal Syndrome; Renal Arterial Disease; Cardiac Transplantation and Hypertensive Diseases; Cardiac Failure: Old and New Challenges; Diastolic Dysfunction and Hypertension; Stiffening of Large Arteries; Genetics and Mechanisms; New Guidelines for Hypertensive Diseases; and Local Renin Angiotensin Systems.