Hypertension, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482639, 9780323482837

Hypertension, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-1

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Frohlich
eBook ISBN: 9780323482837
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482639
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Edward Frohlich, is devoted to Hypertension. Articles in this outstanding issue include The Kidney in Hypertension; Heart: Fibrosis, Apoptosis, and Cardiac Failure; Myocardial Ischemia; Oxidative Stress and Hypertensive Diseases; Adherence to Antihypertensive Therapy; Aging and Hypertension; Target Organs and Microbiological Considerations in Hypertensive Diseases; Obesity and Sodium Considerations; Diabetes, Hypertension and Cardiorenal Syndrome; Renal Arterial Disease; Cardiac Transplantation and Hypertensive Diseases; Cardiac Failure: Old and New Challenges; Diastolic Dysfunction and Hypertension; Stiffening of Large Arteries; Genetics and Mechanisms; New Guidelines for Hypertensive Diseases; and Local Renin Angiotensin Systems.

About the Authors

Edward Frohlich Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ochsner Clinic Foundation

