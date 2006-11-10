Hypertension: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416030539

Hypertension: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Black William Elliott
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416030539
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th November 2006
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents




Section 1: Epidemiology & Pathophysiology

1. Epidemiology
2. Genetics of Hypertension
3. Pathogenesis of Hypertension

Section 2: Diagnosis

4. Definition of Hypertension
5. Measurement of Blood
6. Home BP Measurements
7. ABPM
8. Secondary Hypertension: Renovascular Hypertension
9. Secondary Hypertension: Mineralocorticoid Excess States
10. Secondary Hypertension: Pheochromocytoma
11. Secondary Hypertension: Sleep Apnea
12. Rare Unusual Diagnoses


Section 3: Risk Stratification

13. Natural History of (Untreated) Hypertension
14. The Special Problem of (Isolated) Systolic Hypertension
15. Assessment of Target Organ Damage
16. Prediction of Global Cardiovascular Risk


Section 4: Treatment

17. Lifestyle Modifications
18. Diuretics
19. Beta-blockers
20. ACE-inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
21. Calcium Antagonists
22. Alpha-Blockers
23. Other (Newer) Drugs, including centrally-acting drugs, aldosterone antagonists, vasopeptidase inhibitors, and endothelin antagonists


Section 5: Outcome Studies

24. Design of Outcomes Studies
25. Meta-analyses


Section 6: Hypertension and Concomitant Diseases

26. Ischemic Heart Disease
27. Heart Failure
28. Kidney Disease
29. Transplant Hypertension
30. Obesity
31. Peripheral Vascular Disease
32. Cerebrovascular Disease
33. Diabetes
34. Dyslipidemia


Section 7: Special Populations & Special Situations

35. Pregnancy-Related Hypertension
36. Children and Adolescents
37. Elderly
38. Blacks
39. Hispanics
40. East Asians
41. South Asians
42. Refractory Hypertension
43. Peri-operative Hypertension
44. Emergencies and Urgencies


Section 8: Hypertension Treatment in the Future

45. Hypertension Disease Management Service
46. Hypertension Genomics
47. Approval Process for Antihypertensive Drugs—US and International


Section 9: Guidelines

48. US and Canadian Guidelines
49. European Guidelines, including BHS and ESH/ESC

Description

Clinical hypertension is one of the most serious long-term problems associated with heart disease. This companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease focuses in depth on this key area of cardiovascular medicine. Complete with practical clinical tools for management, it helps you manage the chronic problems of your hypertensive patients. It covers everything from epidemiology and pathophysiology through diagnosis, risk stratification, treatment, outcome studies, concomitant diseases, special populations and special situations, and future treatments.

Key Features

  • Addresses management of all special populations with chronic hypertensive disease.
  • Includes Clinical Pearls for reducing complications of hypertension.
  • Discusses hypertension and concomitant disease.
  • Provides information on the practical management of hypertension and its role in complex diseases
  • Emphasizes prevention of hypertensive diseases.
  • Covers behavior management as an integral part of treatment plan for hypertensives and pre-hypertensives.
  • Assesses drugs and other forms of treatment.
  • Presents current clinical guidelines for the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
  • Encourages aggressive patient management to ensure minimal risk of further cardiovascular problems.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416030539

About the Authors

Henry Black Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Vice President for Research, Charles J. and Margaret Roberts Professor; Chairman, Department of Preventive Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

William Elliott Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Preventive Medicine, Rush University Medical Center. Chicago, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.