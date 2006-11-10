Hypertension: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Epidemiology & Pathophysiology
1. Epidemiology
2. Genetics of Hypertension
3. Pathogenesis of Hypertension
Section 2: Diagnosis
4. Definition of Hypertension
5. Measurement of Blood
6. Home BP Measurements
7. ABPM
8. Secondary Hypertension: Renovascular Hypertension
9. Secondary Hypertension: Mineralocorticoid Excess States
10. Secondary Hypertension: Pheochromocytoma
11. Secondary Hypertension: Sleep Apnea
12. Rare Unusual Diagnoses
Section 3: Risk Stratification
13. Natural History of (Untreated) Hypertension
14. The Special Problem of (Isolated) Systolic Hypertension
15. Assessment of Target Organ Damage
16. Prediction of Global Cardiovascular Risk
Section 4: Treatment
17. Lifestyle Modifications
18. Diuretics
19. Beta-blockers
20. ACE-inhibitors and Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
21. Calcium Antagonists
22. Alpha-Blockers
23. Other (Newer) Drugs, including centrally-acting drugs, aldosterone antagonists, vasopeptidase inhibitors, and endothelin antagonists
Section 5: Outcome Studies
24. Design of Outcomes Studies
25. Meta-analyses
Section 6: Hypertension and Concomitant Diseases
26. Ischemic Heart Disease
27. Heart Failure
28. Kidney Disease
29. Transplant Hypertension
30. Obesity
31. Peripheral Vascular Disease
32. Cerebrovascular Disease
33. Diabetes
34. Dyslipidemia
Section 7: Special Populations & Special Situations
35. Pregnancy-Related Hypertension
36. Children and Adolescents
37. Elderly
38. Blacks
39. Hispanics
40. East Asians
41. South Asians
42. Refractory Hypertension
43. Peri-operative Hypertension
44. Emergencies and Urgencies
Section 8: Hypertension Treatment in the Future
45. Hypertension Disease Management Service
46. Hypertension Genomics
47. Approval Process for Antihypertensive Drugs—US and International
Section 9: Guidelines
48. US and Canadian Guidelines
49. European Guidelines, including BHS and ESH/ESC
Description
Clinical hypertension is one of the most serious long-term problems associated with heart disease. This companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease focuses in depth on this key area of cardiovascular medicine. Complete with practical clinical tools for management, it helps you manage the chronic problems of your hypertensive patients. It covers everything from epidemiology and pathophysiology through diagnosis, risk stratification, treatment, outcome studies, concomitant diseases, special populations and special situations, and future treatments.
Key Features
- Addresses management of all special populations with chronic hypertensive disease.
- Includes Clinical Pearls for reducing complications of hypertension.
- Discusses hypertension and concomitant disease.
- Provides information on the practical management of hypertension and its role in complex diseases
- Emphasizes prevention of hypertensive diseases.
- Covers behavior management as an integral part of treatment plan for hypertensives and pre-hypertensives.
- Assesses drugs and other forms of treatment.
- Presents current clinical guidelines for the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
- Encourages aggressive patient management to ensure minimal risk of further cardiovascular problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 10th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416030539
About the Authors
Henry Black Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Vice President for Research, Charles J. and Margaret Roberts Professor; Chairman, Department of Preventive Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA
William Elliott Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Preventive Medicine, Rush University Medical Center. Chicago, IL, USA