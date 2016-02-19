Hypersonic Flow Research
1st Edition
Description
Progress in Astronautics and Rocketry, Volume 7: Hypersonic Flow Research compiles papers presented at a conference on hypersonics held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in August 1961.
This book discusses the low Reynolds number effects, chemical kinetics effects, inviscid flow calculations, and experimental techniques relating to the problems in acquiring an understanding of hypersonic flow. The structure and composition of hypersonic wakes with attendant complex chemical kinetic effects is only briefly mentioned.
This text consists of five parts. Parts A to C comprise of theoretical papers on the problems of calculating flow fields at hypersonic speeds. The experimental techniques that are of immediate practical interest in view of the difficulty of flight testing are discussed in Parts D and E.
This publication is beneficial to engineers involved in advanced design problems.
Table of Contents
Hypersonics Committee
Preface
The ARS - AFOSR International Hypersonics Conference: Summary and Comments
A. Hypersonic Flow at Low Reynolds Number
Introduction
Density Behavior along the Stagnation Line of a Blunt Body in Hyperthermal Flow
Second-Order Compressible Boundary Layer Theory with Application to Blunt Bodies in Hypersonic Flow
Comment on above paper
Rarefied Hypersonic Flow over a Sphere
The Rayleigh Problem for a Dissociated Gas
B. Chemical Kinetic Effects in Hypersonic Flow
Introduction
Chemical Kinetics: A General Introduction
Chemical Kinetics of High Temperature Air
Chemical Effects in External Hypersonic Flows
Radiation at Hypersonic Speeds
Radiation from the Nonequilibrium Shock Front
C. Inviscid Hypersonic Flow
Introduction
Slender Wings at High Angles of Attack in Hypersonic Flows
Newtonian Theory of Hypersonic Flow at Large Distances from Bluff Axially Symmetric Bodies
Shock Layer Structure and Entropy Layers in Hypersonic Conical Flows
Theory of Entropy Layers and Nose Bluntness in Hypersonic Flow
D. Experimental Techniques I
Introduction
Aerodynamic Testing at Mach Numbers from 15 to 20
The Duration and Properties of the Flow in a Hypersonic Shock Tunnel
An Evaluation of the Hypersonic Gun Tunnel
Diagnostic Studies of a Low Density, Arc Heated Wind Tunnel Stream
Initial Results from a Low Density, Hypervelocity Wind Tunnel
E. Experimental Techniques II
Introduction
The Free Flight Range: A Tool for Research in the Physics of High Speed Flight
Survey of Shock Tube Research Related to the Aerophysics Problem of Hypersonic Flight
Air Arc Simulation of Hypersonic Environments
Development of the Shock Tunnel and Its Application to Hypersonic Flight
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142625