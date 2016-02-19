Progress in Astronautics and Rocketry, Volume 7: Hypersonic Flow Research compiles papers presented at a conference on hypersonics held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in August 1961.

This book discusses the low Reynolds number effects, chemical kinetics effects, inviscid flow calculations, and experimental techniques relating to the problems in acquiring an understanding of hypersonic flow. The structure and composition of hypersonic wakes with attendant complex chemical kinetic effects is only briefly mentioned.

This text consists of five parts. Parts A to C comprise of theoretical papers on the problems of calculating flow fields at hypersonic speeds. The experimental techniques that are of immediate practical interest in view of the difficulty of flight testing are discussed in Parts D and E.

This publication is beneficial to engineers involved in advanced design problems.