Hypersonic Flow Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955951, 9780323142625

Hypersonic Flow Research

1st Edition

Editors: F.R. Riddell
eBook ISBN: 9780323142625
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 768
Description

Progress in Astronautics and Rocketry, Volume 7: Hypersonic Flow Research compiles papers presented at a conference on hypersonics held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in August 1961.

This book discusses the low Reynolds number effects, chemical kinetics effects, inviscid flow calculations, and experimental techniques relating to the problems in acquiring an understanding of hypersonic flow. The structure and composition of hypersonic wakes with attendant complex chemical kinetic effects is only briefly mentioned.

This text consists of five parts. Parts A to C comprise of theoretical papers on the problems of calculating flow fields at hypersonic speeds. The experimental techniques that are of immediate practical interest in view of the difficulty of flight testing are discussed in Parts D and E.

This publication is beneficial to engineers involved in advanced design problems.

Table of Contents


Hypersonics Committee

Preface

The ARS - AFOSR International Hypersonics Conference: Summary and Comments

A. Hypersonic Flow at Low Reynolds Number

Introduction

Density Behavior along the Stagnation Line of a Blunt Body in Hyperthermal Flow

Second-Order Compressible Boundary Layer Theory with Application to Blunt Bodies in Hypersonic Flow

Comment on above paper

Rarefied Hypersonic Flow over a Sphere

The Rayleigh Problem for a Dissociated Gas

B. Chemical Kinetic Effects in Hypersonic Flow

Introduction

Chemical Kinetics: A General Introduction

Chemical Kinetics of High Temperature Air

Chemical Effects in External Hypersonic Flows

Radiation at Hypersonic Speeds

Radiation from the Nonequilibrium Shock Front

C. Inviscid Hypersonic Flow

Introduction

Slender Wings at High Angles of Attack in Hypersonic Flows

Newtonian Theory of Hypersonic Flow at Large Distances from Bluff Axially Symmetric Bodies

Shock Layer Structure and Entropy Layers in Hypersonic Conical Flows

Theory of Entropy Layers and Nose Bluntness in Hypersonic Flow

D. Experimental Techniques I

Introduction

Aerodynamic Testing at Mach Numbers from 15 to 20

The Duration and Properties of the Flow in a Hypersonic Shock Tunnel

An Evaluation of the Hypersonic Gun Tunnel

Diagnostic Studies of a Low Density, Arc Heated Wind Tunnel Stream

Initial Results from a Low Density, Hypervelocity Wind Tunnel

E. Experimental Techniques II

Introduction

The Free Flight Range: A Tool for Research in the Physics of High Speed Flight

Survey of Shock Tube Research Related to the Aerophysics Problem of Hypersonic Flight

Air Arc Simulation of Hypersonic Environments

Development of the Shock Tunnel and Its Application to Hypersonic Flight

About the Editor

F.R. Riddell

