Hypermobility syndrome (HMS) is an inherited connective tissue disorder affecting collagen that is characterized by a collection of features and symptoms. HMS is often encountered in patients, but it is easily overlooked. This practical resource educates readers to its presentation, what to look for, and how best to treat it. Following a brief description of the historical and genetic background of the condition, HMS is described in relation to other connective tissue disorders, such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and the Marfan syndrome. Since HMS may occur in childhood, adolescence, adulthood, pregnancy, or old age, each of these stages is covered in the book, with detailed information on the presentation of the condition and its management.