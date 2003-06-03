Hypermobility Syndrome
1st Edition
Diagnosis and Management for Physiotherapists
Description
Hypermobility syndrome (HMS) is an inherited connective tissue disorder affecting collagen that is characterized by a collection of features and symptoms. HMS is often encountered in patients, but it is easily overlooked. This practical resource educates readers to its presentation, what to look for, and how best to treat it. Following a brief description of the historical and genetic background of the condition, HMS is described in relation to other connective tissue disorders, such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and the Marfan syndrome. Since HMS may occur in childhood, adolescence, adulthood, pregnancy, or old age, each of these stages is covered in the book, with detailed information on the presentation of the condition and its management.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how to identify the condition in the clinic.
- Discusses treatment and management strategies.
- Provides examples in the form of case studies.
- Includes details of a comprehensive assessment procedure, which differs depending on the stage of the disorder and the age of the patient.
- Features contributions by experts in a range of medical fields.
Table of Contents
- Hypermobility and Hypermobility syndrome
2. Hypermobility and the Heritable Disorders of Connective Tissue
3. Overall Management of the Joint Hypermobility Syndrome
4. Hypermobility Syndrome in Children
5. Management of the Hypermobile Adolescent
6. Physiotherapy Assessment of the Hypermobile Adult
7. Management of the Hypermobile Adult
8. Rehabilitation, Fitness, Sport and Performance for Individuals with Joint Hypermobility
9. Joint Hypermobility and Work Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (WMSD)
10. Joint Hypermobility and Chronic Pain: Possible Linking Mechanisms and Management Highlighted by a Cognitive-Behavioural Approach.
11. Hypermobility Syndrome from the Patient's Perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 3rd June 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038426
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750653909
About the Author
Rosemary Keer
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Chartered Physiotherapist, Central London Physiotherapy Clinic, Harley Street, London UK
Rodney Grahame
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Rheumatologist, University College Hospital, London, UK