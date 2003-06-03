Hypermobility Syndrome - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750653909, 9780702038426

Hypermobility Syndrome

1st Edition

Diagnosis and Management for Physiotherapists

Authors: Rosemary Keer Rodney Grahame
eBook ISBN: 9780702038426
Paperback ISBN: 9780750653909
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd June 2003
Page Count: 188
Description

Hypermobility syndrome (HMS) is an inherited connective tissue disorder affecting collagen that is characterized by a collection of features and symptoms. HMS is often encountered in patients, but it is easily overlooked. This practical resource educates readers to its presentation, what to look for, and how best to treat it. Following a brief description of the historical and genetic background of the condition, HMS is described in relation to other connective tissue disorders, such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and the Marfan syndrome. Since HMS may occur in childhood, adolescence, adulthood, pregnancy, or old age, each of these stages is covered in the book, with detailed information on the presentation of the condition and its management.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates how to identify the condition in the clinic.
  • Discusses treatment and management strategies.
  • Provides examples in the form of case studies.
  • Includes details of a comprehensive assessment procedure, which differs depending on the stage of the disorder and the age of the patient.
  • Features contributions by experts in a range of medical fields.

Table of Contents

  1. Hypermobility and Hypermobility syndrome
    2. Hypermobility and the Heritable Disorders of Connective Tissue
    3. Overall Management of the Joint Hypermobility Syndrome
    4. Hypermobility Syndrome in Children
    5. Management of the Hypermobile Adolescent
    6. Physiotherapy Assessment of the Hypermobile Adult
    7. Management of the Hypermobile Adult
    8. Rehabilitation, Fitness, Sport and Performance for Individuals with Joint Hypermobility
    9. Joint Hypermobility and Work Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (WMSD)
    10. Joint Hypermobility and Chronic Pain: Possible Linking Mechanisms and Management Highlighted by a Cognitive-Behavioural Approach.
    11. Hypermobility Syndrome from the Patient's Perspective

Details

About the Author

Rosemary Keer

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Chartered Physiotherapist, Central London Physiotherapy Clinic, Harley Street, London UK

Rodney Grahame

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Rheumatologist, University College Hospital, London, UK

