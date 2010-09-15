This groundbreaking new text explains and documents the scientific basis of chronic pain in Joint Hypermobility Syndrome (JHS) and other heritable disorders of connective tissue from the physiological, epidemiological, genetic and clinical viewpoints. It asks the reader to consider the possibility of JHS, identify it clinically, understand its co-morbidities, including interdependencies with Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, while managing the condition appropriately.

Hypermobility, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain takes a multi-specialty and multidisciplinary approach to understanding JHS and its management, drawing together expertise from a broad group of internationally-recognized authors. The book is split into two sections. Section 1 deals with the clinical manifestations of JHS and Fibromyalgia, their epidemiology and pathophysiology. Section 2 covers clinical management. Here the reader will find chapters covering pharmacotherapeutics, psychotherapy and physical therapies that address the needs of patients from childhood to adulthood.

It is hoped that Hypermobility, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain will advance knowledge of therapies and provoke further research while stimulating interest and encouraging debate.