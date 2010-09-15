Hypermobility, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030055, 9780702049934

Hypermobility, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Hakim Rosemary Keer Rodney Grahame
eBook ISBN: 9780702049934
eBook ISBN: 9780702043697
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030055
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th September 2010
Page Count: 336
Description

This groundbreaking new text explains and documents the scientific basis of chronic pain in Joint Hypermobility Syndrome (JHS) and other heritable disorders of connective tissue from the physiological, epidemiological, genetic and clinical viewpoints. It asks the reader to consider the possibility of JHS, identify it clinically, understand its co-morbidities, including interdependencies with Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, while managing the condition appropriately.

Hypermobility, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain takes a multi-specialty and multidisciplinary approach to understanding JHS and its management, drawing together expertise from a broad group of internationally-recognized authors. The book is split into two sections. Section 1 deals with the clinical manifestations of JHS and Fibromyalgia, their epidemiology and pathophysiology. Section 2 covers clinical management. Here the reader will find chapters covering pharmacotherapeutics, psychotherapy and physical therapies that address the needs of patients from childhood to adulthood.

It is hoped that Hypermobility, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain will advance knowledge of therapies and provoke further research while stimulating interest and encouraging debate.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively relates practical therapy to the nature of the underlying pathology
  • Covers in one single text both the scientific and practical management aspect of Joint Hypermobility Syndrome and its allied pathologies
  • Contributions from over 30 leading international experts
  • Multidisciplinary approach will support all health professionals working in this field

Table of Contents

Prologue
Sarah Gurley-Green

SECTION 1: CLINICAL SCIENCE
1. The heritable disorders of connective tissue: epidemiology, nosology, and clinical features
Alan J Hakim, Fransiska Malfait & Anne De Paepe

2. What is the joint hypermobility syndrome? – JHS from the cradle to the grave
Rodney Grahame with contributions from Jaime F Bravo, Nathan Hasson, Rosemary Keer & Susan M Maillard

3. The physiology of pain
Maliha Shaikh, Alan J Hakim & Nicholas Shenker

4. Anxiety disorders, their relationship to hypermobility and their management
Rocio Martin-Santos, José Alexandre Crippa & Anthony Bulbena

5. Fibromyalgia and hypermobility
Anisur Rahman & Andrew Holman

6. Neuromuscular physiology in joint hypermobility

6i Cardiovascular autonomic dysfunction and chronic fatigue in fibromyalgia and joint hypermobility syndrome
Jaime F. Bravo, Gonzalo Sanhueza, Alan J Hakim
6ii Bowel dysfunction in joint hypermobility syndrome and fibromyalgia
Adam D Farmer & Qasim Aziz
6iii Gastrointestinal manifestations of opioid therapy in chronic pain syndromes
Adam D Farmer & Qasim Aziz
6iv Proprioceptive dysfunction in JHS and its management
William R Ferrell & Peter W Ferrell

SECTION 2: THERAPY
7. Pharmacotherapy

7i Pharmacotherapy in fibromyalgia
Andrew J Holman
7ii Pharmacotherapy in joint hypermobility syndrome
Howard A Bird

8. Pain management and cognitive behavioural therapy
H. Clare Daniel

9. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy in the hypermobile adult
Rosemary Keer & Katherine Butler

10. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy in the hypermobile adolescent
Alison Middleditch

11. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy in the hypermobile child
Susan M Maillard & Julie Payne

12. Regional complications in joint hypermobility syndrome

12i The shoulder joint
Anju Jaggi & Simon M Lambert
12ii The hand
Katherine Butler
12iii The hip joint
Marc George & Marcus JK Bankes
12iv The knee
Fares Haddad & Rohit Dhawan
12v The hypermobile foot
Ron S McCulloch & Andrew Redmond with contribution from Rosemary Keer
12vi Pregnancy and the pelvis
Rodney Grahame & Rosemary Keer
12vii The cervical spine and jaw
a The cervical spine
Rosemary Keer
b Temporomandibular joint - physiotherapy management
Lynn Bryden
c Temporomandibular joint – surgical intervention
Waseem Jerjes & Colin Hopper
12viii The thoracolumbar spine
Kaye Walls

13. Fitness, sport, performance and the principles of rehabilitation
Jane Simmonds

About the Editor

Alan Hakim

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physician and Rheumatologist & Director of Strategy and Business Improvement, Whipps Cross University Hospital, London, UK. Consultant Rheumatologist and General Physician

Rosemary Keer

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Chartered Physiotherapist, Central London Physiotherapy Clinic, Harley Street, London UK

Rodney Grahame

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Rheumatologist, University College Hospital, London, UK

