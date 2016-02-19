Hyperbolic Partial Differential Equations III is a refereed journal issue that explores the applications, theory, and/or applied methods related to hyperbolic partial differential equations, or problems arising out of hyperbolic partial differential equations, in any area of research. This journal issue is interested in all types of articles in terms of review, mini-monograph, standard study, or short communication. Some studies presented in this journal include discretization of ideal fluid dynamics in the Eulerian representation; a Riemann problem in gas dynamics with bifurcation; periodic McKendrick equations for age-structured population growth; and logistic models of structured population growth. A number of book reviews are also included. This journal provides an interdisciplinary forum for the presentation of results not included in other particular journals, and thus will be beneficial to those interested in this field of study.

Table of Contents



About this Issue

Author's Guidelines

Standard Studies

A Conservative, Piecewise-Steady Difference Scheme for Transonic Nozzle Flow

Discretization of Ideal Fluid Dynamics in the Eulerian Representation

Linearized Form of Implicit TVD Schemes for the Multidimensional Euler and Navier-Stokes Equations

A Riemann Problem in Gas Dynamics with Bifurcation

Scattering Properties of Wave Equations with Time-Dependent Potentials

The Influence of Nonlinear Conduction on Singularity Formation in the Intense Planewave, Nonlinear Dielectric Interaction Problem

On the Stability of the Cell-Size Distribution II: Time-Periodic Developmental Rates

Periodic McKendrick Equations for Age-Structured Population Growth

Logistic Models of Structured Population Growth

Abstract Stability Theory and Applications to Hyperbolic Equations with Time Dependent Dissipative Force Fields

Singularities of Hyperbolic PDEs in Two Complex Variables

On the Tricomi Problem

High-Accuracy Finite-Element Methods for Positive Symmetric Systems

Higher-Order Single-Step Fully Discrete Approximations for Nonlinear Second-Order Hyperbolic Equations

Galerkin Single-Step Methods for Second-Order Hyperbolic Equations

Construction of Solutions for Two-dimensional Riemann Problems

Book Reviews

Review of Trends in Theory and Practice of Nonlinear Differential Equations, Lecture Notes in Pure and Applied Mathematics, Vol. 90, V. Lakshmikantham (Ed.)

Review of Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations in Engineering and Applied Science, Lecture Notes in Pure and Applied Mathematics, Vol. 54, R. L. Sternberg, A. J. Kalinowski, and J. S. Papadakis (Eds.)

Review of PDE Software: Modules, Interfaces and Systems, B. Engquist and T. Smedsaas (Eds.)

Index

