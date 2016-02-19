Hyperbolic Equations and Related Topics covers the proceedings of the Taniguchi International Symposium, held in Katata, Japan on August 27-31, 1984 and in Kyoto, Japan on September 3-5, 1984. The book focuses on the mathematical analyses involved in hyperbolic equations.

The selection first elaborates on complex vector fields; holomorphic extension of CR functions and related problems; second microlocalization and propagation of singularities for semi-linear hyperbolic equations; and scattering matrix for two convex obstacles. Discussions focus on the construction of asymptotic solutions, singular vector fields and Leibniz formula, second microlocalization along a Lagrangean submanifold, and hypo-analytic structures. The text then ponders on the Cauchy problem for effectively hyperbolic equations and for uniformly diagonalizable hyperbolic systems in Gevrey classes. The book takes a look at generalized Hamilton flows and singularities of solutions of the hyperbolic Cauchy problem and analytic and Gevrey well-posedness of the Cauchy problem for second order weakly hyperbolic equations with coefficients irregular in time.

