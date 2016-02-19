Hyperbolic Equations and Related Topics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Taniguchi International Symposium, Katata and Kyoto, 1984
Description
Hyperbolic Equations and Related Topics covers the proceedings of the Taniguchi International Symposium, held in Katata, Japan on August 27-31, 1984 and in Kyoto, Japan on September 3-5, 1984. The book focuses on the mathematical analyses involved in hyperbolic equations.
The selection first elaborates on complex vector fields; holomorphic extension of CR functions and related problems; second microlocalization and propagation of singularities for semi-linear hyperbolic equations; and scattering matrix for two convex obstacles. Discussions focus on the construction of asymptotic solutions, singular vector fields and Leibniz formula, second microlocalization along a Lagrangean submanifold, and hypo-analytic structures. The text then ponders on the Cauchy problem for effectively hyperbolic equations and for uniformly diagonalizable hyperbolic systems in Gevrey classes. The book takes a look at generalized Hamilton flows and singularities of solutions of the hyperbolic Cauchy problem and analytic and Gevrey well-posedness of the Cauchy problem for second order weakly hyperbolic equations with coefficients irregular in time.
The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in hyperbolic equations.
Table of Contents
Preface
Comments on the Development of Hyperbolic Analysis
Complex Vector Fields, Holomorphic Extension of CR Functions and Related Problems
Second Microlocalization and Propagation of Singularities for Semi-Linear Hyperbolic Equations
Le Domaine d'Existence et le Prolongement Analytique des Solutions des Problemes de Goursat et de Cauchy a Donnees Singulieres
On the Scattering Matrix for Two Convex Obstacles
Three Spectral Problems Revised
The Cauchy Problem for Effectively Hyperbolic Equations
The Cauchy Problem for Uniformly Diagonalizable Hyperbolic Systems in Gevrey Classes
Quasi-Positivity for Pseudodifferential Operators and Microlocal Energy Methods
Systems of Microdifferential Equations of Infinite Order
Irregularity of Hyperbolic Operators
Propagation for the Wave Group of a Positive Subelliptic Second-Order Differential Operator
On the Cauchy Problem for Hyperbolic Equations and Related Problems —Micro-local Energy Method
Microlocal Energy Estimates for Hyperbolic Operators with Double Characteristics
Huygens' Principle for a Wave Equation and the Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions along Geodesies
Le Probleme de Cauchy a Caracteristiques Multiples dans la Classe de Gevrey -Coefficients Holderiens en t-
Solutions with Singularities on a Surface of Linear Partial Differential Equations
Poisson Relation for Manifolds with Boundary
Mixed Problems for Evolution Operators with Dominant Principal Parts in the Volevich-Gindikin Sense
Tunnel Effects for Semiclassical Schrodinger Operators
Analytic and Gevrey Well-Posedness of the Cauchy Problem for Second Order Weakly Hyperbolic Equations with Coefficients Irregular in Time
Fundamental Solution for the Cauchy Problem of Hyperbolic Equation in Gevrey Class and the Propagation of Wave Front Sets
Ramifications d'Integrales Holomorphes
Generalized Hamilton Flows and Singularities of Solutions of the Hyperbolic Cauchy Problem
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 8th April 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269252