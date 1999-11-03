Hydrotreatment and Hydrocracking of Oil Fractions, Volume 127

Preface. Keynote Lectures. Hydrocracking in the year 2000: a strong interaction between technology development and market requirements (J.K. Minderhoud et al.). Life cycle of hydroprocessing catalysts and total catalyst management (S. Eijsbouts). Hydrogen spillover and hydrocracking, hydroisomerization (K. Fujimoto). Conversion of model sulfur compounds to characterize hydrodesulfurization CoMo/Al2O catalysts (J. Leglise et al.).

The Catalyst Under Working Conditions. Highly active MoS2-based dispersed catalyst with a novel morphology (Y. Araki et al.). Use of noble metals in hydrodeoxygenation reactions (A. Centeno et al.). Influence of the hydrogen sulfide partial pressure on the hydrodeoxygenation reactions over sulfided CoMo/carbon catalysts (M. Ferrari et al.). Performance of noble metal-Mo/&ggr;-Al2O3 catalysts: effect of preparation parameters (M.H. Pinzón et al.). Use of ammonium tetrathiomolybdate as a new precursor for the preparation of hydrodesulfurization catalysts by a sol-gel method (L. Le Bihan et al.). Influence of sulphidation and fluoridation on the HDN of o-toluidine over tungsten catalysts ex ammonium tetrathiotungstate (M. Sun, R. Prins). Modeling molybdenum carbide-based hydrodesulfurization (HDS) catalysts using carbon-modified Mo(110) surfaces (C.L. Roe, K.H. Schulz). TiO2-coated on Al2O3 support prepared by CVD method for HDS catalysts (K. Segawa, S. Satoh). Sulfur uptake, exchange and HDS activity of NiMoOx/Al2O3 catalysts (T. Koltai et al.). Stability of CoMo/Al2O3 catalysts: effect of HDO cycles on HDS (T.-R. Viljava et al.). CoMo/Al2O3 and CoMo/TiO2-Al2O3 catalysts in hydrodesulfurization: relationship between the promoting effect of cobalt and the nature of the support (M. Vrinat et al.). Effect of chelating agents on HDS and aromatic hydrogenation over CoMo and NiW/Al2O3 (Y. Ohta et al.). Genesis, structural and catalytic properties of Ni-Mo-P-alumina based hydrotreating catalysts prepared by a sol-gel method (R. Iwamoto, J. Grimblot). Industrial Process Aspects. Hydroprocessing kinetics for oil fractions (T.C. Ho). Molecular base approaches by GC-AED to HDS of gas oil on sulfide catalysts (I. Mochida et al.). The nitrided CoMo catalysts for hydrodesulfurization and hydrodenitrogenation (M. Nagai et al.). HDS of dibenzothiophene and vanadyl porphyrin HDP on bulk Fe-Mo mixed sulphides (M.A. Luis et al.). Design of a model activity test for second stage deep HDS catalysts (H.R. Reinhoudt et al.). The influence of zeolite introduction on the HDS activity of CoMo catalysts (L. Zanibelli et al.). Hydrodenitrogenation properties of supported metal catalysts in the presence of H2S (E. Peeters et al.). Hydrodesulphurisation and aromatics hydrogenation on straight run gas oils of maya crude oil (A.A. Pérez et al.).

Hydrocracking of vacuum gas oil on CoMo/alumina (or silica-alumina) containing zeolite (W.-S. Choi et al.). Testing and characterisation of Pt/ASA and PtPd/ASA for deep HDS reactions (H.R. Reinhoudt et al.).

Characterization of Catalysts. Probing the electronic state of nickel-molybdenum sulphide catalysts using ortho-xylene hydrogenation (L. Fischer et al.). IR study of hydrotreating catalysts in working conditions: comparison of the acidity present on the sulfided phase and on the alumina support (A. Travert, F. Maugé). Physicochemical characterization of VGO MHCK catalysts and its extrapolation to catalytic activity (M.M. Ramirez de Agudelo et al.).

Reactor Modeling. Modeling a hydroconversion reactor based on a computational fluid dynamics approach (M.M. Carbonell, R. Guirardello). An integrated approach for hydrocracker modeling (C.S.L. Narasimhan et al.). Fundamentals and Reaction Mechanisms. Ab-initio energy profiles for thiophene HDS on the MoS2 (1010) edge-surface (P. Raybaud et al.). Diffusion effects and direct C-N cleavage in the HDN of o-toluidine and methylcyclohexylamine over sulphided NiMo/&ggr;-Al298O3 and Mo(P)/&ggr;-Al2O3 catalysts (F. Rota, R. Prins). Theoretical study of benzothiophene hydrodesulfurization on MoS2 (S. Cristol et al.). Posters. Effects of alumina-titania supports on the activity of NiMo catalysts (J.R. Grzechowiak et al.). Effect of light cycle oil on diesel hydrotreatment (J. Ancheyta-Juárez et al.). Effects of hydrogen sulphide on the hydrodesulphurization of an industrial HDS feedstock in a fixed-bed pilot plant (J. Ancheyta-Juárez et al.). Catalytic properties of WS2 catalysts prepared by in situ decomposition of tetraalkyl-ammonium thiotungstates (G. Alonso et al.). Synthesis, characterization and HDS activity of CoMo/Al2O3 catalysts prepared by two ways (impregnation of a sol-gel alumina and complete sol-gel synthesis) (F. Dumeignil, J. Grimblot). On the use of Pco(Ni)Mo11 heteropolyanions for the preparation of alumina supported HDS catalysts (A. Griboval et al.). Hydrotreating with mixed Fe-Ni sulphides (P. Betancourt et al.). TPR and NO adsorption studies of Mo, CoMo and NiMo catalysts supported on Al2O3-TiO2 mixed oxides (L. Ceden et al.). Preparation and characterization of HNaY-alumina supports and their impregnated Mo catalysts (T. Klimova et al.). Modeling of nature and strength of acid centres in ultrastable zeolites as a component of hydrocracking catalysts (A.V. Abramova et al.). Hydrogenation heavy oil residues under 6 MPa pressure in motor fuels and feedstock for catalytic cracking (A.S. Maloletnev, U.P. Suvorov). Influence of the nature of the metal and of the acidity of the support on hydrocracking reactions (J.-A. Porta et al.). Hydrogenation of AH-VR using carbon-supported catalysts (A. Segawa et al.). Effects of gaseous and liquid components on rate of deep desulfurization of heavy atmospheric gas oil (M.V. Landau et al.). Catalytic functionalities of TiO2 based SiO2, Al2O3, ZrO2 mixed oxide hydroprocessing catalysts (M.S. Rana, et al.). Hydrodesulfurization of dibenzothiophene over Ni-Mo/(P)Ti-HMS catalysts (T. Halachev et al.). The preparation of hydrocracking catalysts using mesoporous aluminosilicates of the MCM-41 - influence of the preparation conditions on the catalytic behaviour (A. Klemt et al.). Selective hydrodesulfurization technology of cracked gasoline for gasoline pool in 2005 (M. Li et al.). Hydrotreating catalysts on alumina, titania or zirconia from ethanol/water solutions of heteropolyacids (L. Pizzio et al.). A XANES temperature-programmed sulphidation study of modified NiMo/SiO2 hydrotreating catalysts (R. Cattaneo et al.). HY zeolite-based catalysts for hydrocracking heavy oils (K. Honna et al.). Hydrodesulphurization of residue-oil over Ni-Mo/HY-zeolite catalyst (S. Bhatia et al.). Authors index.