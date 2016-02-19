Hydrostatic lubrication is characterized by the complete separation of the conjugated surfaces of a kinematic pair, by means of a film of fluid, which is pressurized by an external piece of equipment. Its distinguishing features are lack of wear, low friction, high load capacity, a high degree of stiffness and the ability to damp vibrations.

This book reviews the study of externally pressurized lubrication, both from the theoretical and the technical point of view, thereby serving the needs of both researchers as well as students and technical designers. In this connection, design suggestions for the most common types of hydrostatic bearings have been included, as well as a number of examples. A comprehensive bibliography is included with each chapter providing up to date references for more in depth coverage.