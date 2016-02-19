Hydrophobic Surfaces reviews the studies of solid/liquid interfaces by measurements of heats of immersion, focusing on the important phenomena controlling liquid/solid interactions.

This book discusses the effect of dipole moment, hydrogen-bonding, and acidic or basic character of liquid, including the role of adsorbable species. The nature of the solid surface, electric field, acidic or basic properties, and ability to form hydrogen bonds are likewise elaborated in detail.

This text also stresses that polytetrafluoroethylene surfaces have a few hydrophilic sites that carbon blacks vary widely and significantly in the relative number of hydrophobic and hydrophilic sites.

This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on hydrophobic solid/liquid interfaces.