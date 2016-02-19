Hydrophobic Surfaces
1st Edition
Description
Hydrophobic Surfaces reviews the studies of solid/liquid interfaces by measurements of heats of immersion, focusing on the important phenomena controlling liquid/solid interactions.
This book discusses the effect of dipole moment, hydrogen-bonding, and acidic or basic character of liquid, including the role of adsorbable species. The nature of the solid surface, electric field, acidic or basic properties, and ability to form hydrogen bonds are likewise elaborated in detail.
This text also stresses that polytetrafluoroethylene surfaces have a few hydrophilic sites that carbon blacks vary widely and significantly in the relative number of hydrophobic and hydrophilic sites.
This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on hydrophobic solid/liquid interfaces.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Hydrophobic Surfaces
Introduction
The Nature of Interfacial Tensions or Free Energies
Adsorption on Hydrophobic Surfaces
References
Modification of the Clay Surface by Pyridine-Type Compounds
Introduction
A. The Adsorption of Pyridine-Type Cations on Bentonites, and the Subsequent Adsorption of Benzene
B. The Adsorption of Pyridine-Type Compounds on Bentonite and the Subsequent Adsorption of Water
References
Adsorption of Polar Molecules on Alkali-Fluorides
Experimental
Results and Discussion
References
Influence of Chemisorbed Oxygen in Adsorption onto Carbon from Aqueous Solution
Introduction
Oxygen Bound at the Surface of Carbon Adsorbents
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Two-Dimensional Critical Behavior of Rare Gases Adsorbed on Graphitized Carbon Black
Introduction
Experimental
Discussion
References
Force Constants for Molecular Interactions Involving Hydrophobic Surfaces
Introduction
Interaction Forces
Molecular Parameters
Combining Rules
Discussion
Conclusions
References
Adsorption Hysteresis for Alcohols in Porous Vycor
Introduction
Experimental
Results and Discussion
References
The Effect of Irreversibly Adsorbed Water on the Character of Thorium Oxide Surfaces
Introduction
Experimental
Results and Discussion
Summary
References
Adsorption Properties of Hydrophobic Surfaces
Introduction
Results and Discussion
Conclusion
References
Adsorption on Low-Energy Surfaces: Hexane and Octane Adsorption on Polytetrafluoroethylene
Introduction
Experimental
Discussion
Conclusion
References
Hydrophilic Oxygen Complexes on Activated Graphon
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Results and Discussion
References
Physical Adsorption Behavior of Molecular Solids
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Improved Stability and Film Properties of Emulsion Coatings through Reversed Encapsulation
Introduction
Encapsulation Methods
Properties of Oil-Treated Pigments
Coatings from Oil-Treated Pigments
Conclusions
References
Adsorption of Methylcellulose on Polystyrene Latexes
Introduction
Experimental
Results and Discussion
References
Monolayer Studies IV. Surface Films of Emulsion Latex Particles
Introduction
Experimental
Results and Discussion
References
The Heat of Wetting and Immersional Swelling of Charcoal
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
Results and Discussion
References
Calculation of Work of Adhesion by Pair Potential Summation
Introduction
Calculation of Cohesive Energy and Surface Tension
Summation Procedures for Special Situations
Effect of Adsorbed Water on the Dispersion Force Field of Quartz
Decay vs. Distance of the Dispersion Force Field of a Solid
References
Structural Properties of the Silver Iodide-Aqueous Solution Interface
Introduction
Experimental
Theory and Calculation
Discussion
References
The Adsorption of Toluene Vapor on Water Surfaces
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Adsorption of n-Alkanols at the Air/Aqueous Solution Interface
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Adsorption of Normal Alkanes on Hg: Experimental Check of Gibbs Adsorption Equation and Theoretical Contact Potential
Introduction
Results
Discussion
References
Kinetics of Wetting of Surfaces by Polymer Melts
I. Introduction
II. The Kinetics of Wetting of Glycerol
III. The Apparent Rate of Wetting
Reference
Hydrophobicity Control of Surfaces by Hydrolytic Adsorption
Intrepretations
Fundamental Factors in Collector Adsorption
Collector Adsorption Potentials
Collector Identity in K Ethyl Xanthate-Galena System
Zeta Potentials and Flotation
Status of Neutral Molecule and Hydrolytic Adsorption Model
References
Effect of Temperature on the Wettability of Low-Energy Surfaces
Introduction
Experimental
Results
Discussion
References
Subject Index
