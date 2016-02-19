Hydrophobic Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955944, 9780323159227

Hydrophobic Surfaces

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick Fowkes
eBook ISBN: 9780323159227
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 246
Description

Hydrophobic Surfaces reviews the studies of solid/liquid interfaces by measurements of heats of immersion, focusing on the important phenomena controlling liquid/solid interactions.

This book discusses the effect of dipole moment, hydrogen-bonding, and acidic or basic character of liquid, including the role of adsorbable species. The nature of the solid surface, electric field, acidic or basic properties, and ability to form hydrogen bonds are likewise elaborated in detail.

This text also stresses that polytetrafluoroethylene surfaces have a few hydrophilic sites that carbon blacks vary widely and significantly in the relative number of hydrophobic and hydrophilic sites.

This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on hydrophobic solid/liquid interfaces.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Introduction

Hydrophobic Surfaces

Introduction

The Nature of Interfacial Tensions or Free Energies

Adsorption on Hydrophobic Surfaces

References

Modification of the Clay Surface by Pyridine-Type Compounds

Introduction

A. The Adsorption of Pyridine-Type Cations on Bentonites, and the Subsequent Adsorption of Benzene

B. The Adsorption of Pyridine-Type Compounds on Bentonite and the Subsequent Adsorption of Water

References

Adsorption of Polar Molecules on Alkali-Fluorides

Experimental

Results and Discussion

References

Influence of Chemisorbed Oxygen in Adsorption onto Carbon from Aqueous Solution

Introduction

Oxygen Bound at the Surface of Carbon Adsorbents

Materials and Methods

Results

Discussion

References

Two-Dimensional Critical Behavior of Rare Gases Adsorbed on Graphitized Carbon Black

Introduction

Experimental

Discussion

References

Force Constants for Molecular Interactions Involving Hydrophobic Surfaces

Introduction

Interaction Forces

Molecular Parameters

Combining Rules

Discussion

Conclusions

References

Adsorption Hysteresis for Alcohols in Porous Vycor

Introduction

Experimental

Results and Discussion

References

The Effect of Irreversibly Adsorbed Water on the Character of Thorium Oxide Surfaces

Introduction

Experimental

Results and Discussion

Summary

References

Adsorption Properties of Hydrophobic Surfaces

Introduction

Results and Discussion

Conclusion

References

Adsorption on Low-Energy Surfaces: Hexane and Octane Adsorption on Polytetrafluoroethylene

Introduction

Experimental

Discussion

Conclusion

References

Hydrophilic Oxygen Complexes on Activated Graphon

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Results and Discussion

References

Physical Adsorption Behavior of Molecular Solids

Introduction

Experimental

Results

Discussion

References

Improved Stability and Film Properties of Emulsion Coatings through Reversed Encapsulation

Introduction

Encapsulation Methods

Properties of Oil-Treated Pigments

Coatings from Oil-Treated Pigments

Conclusions

References

Adsorption of Methylcellulose on Polystyrene Latexes

Introduction

Experimental

Results and Discussion

References

Monolayer Studies IV. Surface Films of Emulsion Latex Particles

Introduction

Experimental

Results and Discussion

References

The Heat of Wetting and Immersional Swelling of Charcoal

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

Results and Discussion

References

Calculation of Work of Adhesion by Pair Potential Summation

Introduction

Calculation of Cohesive Energy and Surface Tension

Summation Procedures for Special Situations

Effect of Adsorbed Water on the Dispersion Force Field of Quartz

Decay vs. Distance of the Dispersion Force Field of a Solid

References

Structural Properties of the Silver Iodide-Aqueous Solution Interface

Introduction

Experimental

Theory and Calculation

Discussion

References

The Adsorption of Toluene Vapor on Water Surfaces

Introduction

Experimental

Results

Discussion

References

Adsorption of n-Alkanols at the Air/Aqueous Solution Interface

Introduction

Experimental

Results

Discussion

References

Adsorption of Normal Alkanes on Hg: Experimental Check of Gibbs Adsorption Equation and Theoretical Contact Potential

Introduction

Results

Discussion

References

Kinetics of Wetting of Surfaces by Polymer Melts

I. Introduction

II. The Kinetics of Wetting of Glycerol

III. The Apparent Rate of Wetting

Reference

Hydrophobicity Control of Surfaces by Hydrolytic Adsorption

Intrepretations

Fundamental Factors in Collector Adsorption

Collector Adsorption Potentials

Collector Identity in K Ethyl Xanthate-Galena System

Zeta Potentials and Flotation

Status of Neutral Molecule and Hydrolytic Adsorption Model

References

Effect of Temperature on the Wettability of Low-Energy Surfaces

Introduction

Experimental

Results

Discussion

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159227

About the Editor

Frederick Fowkes

