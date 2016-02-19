Hydronephrosis
1st Edition
Description
Hydronephrosis is a seven chapter text that brings together the technical and scientific advances that have improved the treatment of hydronephrosis. Hydronephrosis is the dilatation of the renal pelvis and calyces due to functional or mechanical disorder of the upper end of the ureter or the pelvis of the kidney. The introductory chapter provides an overview of the historical developments in the diagnosis and treatment options of hydronephrosis. The succeeding chapters discuss the disease's clinical manifestations, structural and functional aspects, symptoms, diagnosis, and operative procedures. The concluding chapters present various case histories on the results of surgical treatments of hydronephrotic patients. This book will be of value to urologists and kidney surgeons.
Table of Contents
Chapter I The Nurserymen. A Historical Survey
I. Diagnostic
II. Therapeutic
Chapter II The Botanists. Researches
I. Clinical
II. Structural and Functional
Chapter III The Seed-Bed
I. Symptoms
II. Diagnosis
Chapter IV The Harvest
Current Operative Procedures
Chapter V The Threshing
Chapter VI The Grain
Results
Chapter VII Samples
I. Failures
II. Interesting Cases
Appendix Sterilizing Ureteric Catheters
Sterilization Of Cystoscopes
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 102
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225708