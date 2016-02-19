Hydronephrosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200675, 9781483225708

Hydronephrosis

1st Edition

Authors: James C. Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9781483225708
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 102
Description

Hydronephrosis is a seven chapter text that brings together the technical and scientific advances that have improved the treatment of hydronephrosis. Hydronephrosis is the dilatation of the renal pelvis and calyces due to functional or mechanical disorder of the upper end of the ureter or the pelvis of the kidney. The introductory chapter provides an overview of the historical developments in the diagnosis and treatment options of hydronephrosis. The succeeding chapters discuss the disease's clinical manifestations, structural and functional aspects, symptoms, diagnosis, and operative procedures. The concluding chapters present various case histories on the results of surgical treatments of hydronephrotic patients. This book will be of value to urologists and kidney surgeons.

Table of Contents


Chapter I The Nurserymen. A Historical Survey

I. Diagnostic

II. Therapeutic

Chapter II The Botanists. Researches

I. Clinical

II. Structural and Functional

Chapter III The Seed-Bed

I. Symptoms

II. Diagnosis

Chapter IV The Harvest

Current Operative Procedures

Chapter V The Threshing

Chapter VI The Grain

Results

Chapter VII Samples

I. Failures

II. Interesting Cases

Appendix Sterilizing Ureteric Catheters

Sterilization Of Cystoscopes

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
102
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225708

James C. Anderson

