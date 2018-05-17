Hydrometallurgy of Rare Earths
1st Edition
Extraction and Separation
Description
Hydrometallurgy of Rare Earths: Extraction and Separation provides the basic knowledge for rare earth extraction and separation, including flow sheet selection criteria and related technology. The book includes the latest research findings on all rare earth separation processes, methods of controlling operation costs, and strategies that help lower wastewater and waste solid discharge. It discusses many real process parameters and actual situations in rare earth separation plants, also examining the basic principles, technologies, process parameters and advances and achievements in the area of rare earth extraction and separation.
In addition, the book covers extraction separation theory as developed by Professor Guanxian Xu and Professor Chunhua Yan and the creative use of a computational simulation program to replace the bench scale and pilot plant tests and directly design rare earth extraction separation processes.
Key Features
- Outlines the theory of solvent extraction and separation of rare earths (REs)
- Provides the necessary tools for a REs separation plant design
- Includes a unique simulation program for the calculation of all process parameters
- Includes Chinese nomenclature that is useful for identifying the various processes, also comparing it to the global literature
Readership
Professionals who work or consult in rare earths; Academic researchers and students involved in rare earth research projects Chemists, chemical and metallurgical engineers, mineral processors developing and designing technologies for rare earth separation
Table of Contents
1. Extraction of Rare Earths from RE Concentrates - Decomposing, Leaching, Impurity Removing, Converting and Concentrating
2. Extractants Used in Solvent Extraction Separation of Rare Earths - Extraction Mechanism, Properties and Features
3. Theory of Countercurrent Extraction
4. Process Design of Solvent Extraction Separation of Rare Earths
5. Equipment in Rare Earth Solvent Extraction Separation Process - Mixer-settler of Solvent Extraction
6. Ion Exchange and Extraction Chromatography Separation of Rare Earth Elements
7. Chemical Separation Method
8. Treatment of Waste Solid and Waste Water
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139219
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128139202
About the Author
Dezhi Qi
Dr. Dezhi Qi earned his bachelor’s degree in hydrometallurgy of rare metals with an emphasis on rare earth metallurgy, and his master’s degree in Chemistry. He has worked in a rare earth separation plant for one year, focusing on theory and technology. For three years, he worked as a process engineer for Avalon Rare Metals. He has developed one dynamic and one static simulation program to simulate and design the processes of rare earth separation. The simulation program is the first of its kind outside of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Process Engineer, Eastway International Inc