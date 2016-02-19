Hydrology and Water Resources in Tropical Regions, Volume 18
1st Edition
Authors: J. Balek
eBook ISBN: 9780080870090
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1983
Page Count: 268
Description
A comprehensive, integrated view of the behaviour of the tropical hydrological cycle under various ecological, geographical and climatological conditions. The book also examines the problems of water management in relation to agriculture and civil engineering.
