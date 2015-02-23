Hydrogen Sulfide in Redox Biology Part A, Volume 554
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Section I: Hydrogen Sulfide Detection Methods
- Chapter one: Mechanistic Chemical Perspective of Hydrogen Sulfide Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bioavailability of Sulfide—The Signal
- 3 Inorganic Polysulfides
- 4 Sulfide Signaling Via Protein Sulfhydration
- 5 Sulfide Signaling via Sulfide–Hemeprotein Interactions
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Measurement of H2S In Vivo and In Vitro by the Monobromobimane Method
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental Methods
- 3 Summary
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: Hydrogen Sulfide Detection Using Nucleophilic Substitution–Cyclization-Based Fluorescent Probes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Design and Synthesis of the Probes
- 3 Chemistry and Properties of the Probes
- 4 Applications of the Probes in H2S Imaging in Cell-Based Experiments
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Azide-Based Fluorescent Probes: Imaging Hydrogen Sulfide in Living Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fluorescent Azide-Based H2S Probes
- 3 In Vitro Characterization of Probes
- 4 Detection of H2S in Live Cells Using Fluorescent Probes
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Chemiluminescent Detection of Enzymatically Produced H2S
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chemiluminescent Probes for the Determination of Sulfide
- 3 Examples of Routine Probe Usage
- 4 Detection of Enzymatically Produced H2S
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Quantification of Hydrogen Sulfide Concentration Using Methylene Blue and 5,5′-Dithiobis(2-Nitrobenzoic Acid) Methods in Plants
- Abstract
- 1 Theory
- 2 Equipment
- 3 Materials
- 4 Protocol 1
- 5 Step 1: Quantification of H2S Concentration Using MB Method
- 6 Protocol 2
- 7 Step 1: Quantification of H2S concentration using 5,5′-dithiobis (2-nitrobenzoicacid) method
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Seven: H2S Analysis in Biological Samples Using Gas Chromatography with Sulfur Chemiluminescence Detection
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principle of the GC-Coupled Sulfur Chemiluminescence Method
- 3 Protocol for GC-Coupled Sulfur Chemiluminescence Detection of H2S
- 4 Analysis of Biological Samples
- 5 Additional Technical Details
- Acknowledgment
- Section II: Hydrogen Sulfide Donors and Their Pharmacological Activity
- Chapter Eight: Use of Phosphorodithioate-Based Compounds as Hydrogen Sulfide Donors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis of Phosphorodithioate-Based Donors
- 3 Measurements of H2S Generation from the Donors Using Fluorescence Methods
- 4 H2S Release from the Donors in Cultured Cells
- 5 Donor's Activity Against H2O2-Induced Cell Damage
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: GYY4137, a Novel Water-Soluble, H2S-Releasing Molecule
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Why Slow Releasing H2S Donors?
- 3 The Development and Characterization of GYY4137
- 4 Facile Synthesis and Chemical Characterization of GYY4137
- 5 Biological Effects of GYY4137: An Overview and Potential Role in Disease?
- 6 The Effect of GYY4137 in Nonmammalian Systems
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Ten: Neuroprotective Effects of Hydrogen Sulfide in Parkinson's Disease Animal Models: Methods and Protocols
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 PD Animal Models
- 3 H2S and Its Releasing Compound Treatment
- 4 Behavior Tests
- 5 Immunohistochemical Assay
- 6 Brain H2S Activity Tests
- 7 Prospects of H2S Therapy on PD and Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Section III: Hydrogen Sulfide Metabolism in Mammalian Tissues
- Chapter Eleven: Assay Methods for H2S Biogenesis and Catabolism Enzymes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Assays for H2S Biogenesis
- 3 Assays for Enzymes Involved in H2S Catabolism
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twelve: Oxidation of H2S in Mammalian Cells and Mitochondria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sulfide in the Context of Mitochondrial Bioenergetics
- 3 Practical Issues
- 4 Sulfide Oxidation Experiments
- 5 Treatment, Expression, and Interpretation of Results
- 6 Originality and Interest with Regard to Bioenergetics
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Thirteen: Redox Regulation of Mammalian 3-Mercaptopyruvate Sulfurtransferase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Redox Regulation of Cysteine Metabolism and MST
- 3 Regulation of MST Activity via Redox-Sensing Molecular Switches
- 4 MST Knockout Mouse
- 5 Other Investigation
- Chapter Fourteen: Role of Human Sulfide: Quinone Oxidoreductase in H2S Metabolism
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Expression of Human SQOR in E. coli
- 3 Purification of Recombinant Human SQOR
- 4 Catalytic Assays
- 5 Spectral Properties of Recombinant Human SQOR
- 6 Survey of Potential Sulfane Sulfur Acceptors for Human SQOR
- 7 Spectral Course of SQOR Catalytic Assays with Sulfite, Cyanide, or Sulfide as Sulfane Sulfur Acceptor
- 8 Steady-State Kinetic Parameters for H2S Oxidation by SQOR with Sulfite, Cyanide, or Sulfide as Sulfane Sulfur Acceptor
- 9 Role of Human SQOR in H2S Metabolism
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Fifteen: H2S Regulation of Nitric Oxide Metabolism
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Techniques Determining Enzymatic Activity and Expression of NOS
- 3 Detection of NO and Its Metabolites
- 4 Novel Adducts from H2S–NO Interactions
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
These new volumes of Methods in Enzymology (554 and 555) on Hydrogen Sulfide Signaling continue the legacy established by previous volumes on another gasotransmitter, nitric oxide (Methods in Enzymology volumes 359, 396, 440, and 441), with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field of hydrogen sulfide research. These volumes of Methods in Enzymology were designed as a compendium for hydrogen sulfide detection methods, the pharmacological activity of hydrogen sulfide donors, the redox biochemistry of hydrogen sulfide and its metabolism in mammalian tissues, the mechanisms inherent in hydrogen sulfide cell signaling and transcriptional pathways, and cell signaling in specific systems, such as cardiovascular and nervous system as well as its function in inflammatory responses. Two chapters are also devoted to hydrogen sulfide in plants and a newcomer, molecular hydrogen, its function as a novel antioxidant.
Key Features
- Continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters on hydrogen sulfide research authored by leaders in the field
- Covers conventional and new hydrogen sulfide detection methods
- Covers the pharmacological activity of hydrogen sulfide donors
- Contains chapters on important topics on hydrogen sulfide modulation of cell signaling and transcriptional pathways, and the the role of hydrogen sulfide in the cardiovascular and nervous systems and in inflammation
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 23rd February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016237
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015124
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --Chemistry in Industry
"The work most often consulted in the lab." --Enzymologia
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --Neuroscience
About the Serial Volume Editors
Enrique Cadenas Serial Volume Editor
ENRIQUE CADENAS, MD, PhD, received his PhD in biochemistry from the University of Buenos Aires, School of Medicine. He is professor of pharmacology and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy and of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, and doctor honoris causa (medicine) at the University of Linköping, Sweden. Cadenas was president of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI) and is fellow of the Society for Free Radical Biology & Medicine. He served the scientific community by participating on NIH study sections (2002-2006; chair 2006-2008). His research interests include energy and redox metabolism in brain aging and the coordinated inflammatory-metabolic responses in brain and neurodegenerative diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacology & Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy, University of Southern California, USA
Lester Packer Serial Volume Editor
Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.
Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.
He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:
Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA