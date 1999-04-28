Hydrogen in Semiconductors II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521701, 9780080525259

Hydrogen in Semiconductors II, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
Serial Volume Editors: Norbert Nickel
eBook ISBN: 9780080525259
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521701
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1999
Page Count: 526
Table of Contents

:N. H. Nickel, Introduction to Hydrogen in Semiconductors II. Noble M. Johnson and Chris G. Van de Walle, Isolated Monatomic Hydrogen in Silicon. Yu. V. Gorelkinskii, Electron Paramagnetic Resonance of Hydrogen and Hydrogen-Related Defects in Crystalline Silicon. N. H. Nickel, Hydrogen in Polycrystalline Silicon. W. Beyer, Hydrogen Phenomena in Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon. Chris G. Van de Walle, Hydrogen Interactions with Polycrystalline and Amorphous Silicon-Theory. K. M. McNamara Rutledge, Hydrogen in Polycrystalline CVD Diamond. R. L. Lichti, Dynamics of Muonium Diffusion, Site Changes and Charge-State Transitions. Matthew D. McCluskey and Eugene E. Haller, Hydrogen in III-V and II-VI Semiconductors. S. J. Pearton and J. W. Lee, The Properties of Hydrogen in GaN and Related Alloys. Jörg Neugebauer and Chris G. Van de Walle, Theory of Hydrogen in Ga N.

Description

Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. The "Willardson and Beer" Series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices, Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded.

Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, the volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in modern industry.

Key Features

  • Provides the most in-depth coverage of hydrogen in silicon available in a single source
  • Includes an extensive chapter on the neutralization of defects in III*b1V semiconductors
  • Combines both experimental and theoretical studies to form a comprehensive reference

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and practicioners in materials science (electronic materials field) and electrical engineering (field of electronic devices)

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080525259
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521701

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

About the Serial Volume Editors

Norbert Nickel Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hahn-Meitner-Institut, Berlin, Germany

