Hydrogen, Batteries and Fuel Cells
1st Edition
Description
Hydrogen, Batteries and Fuel Cells provides the science necessary to understand these important areas, considering theory and practice, practical problem-solving, descriptions of bottlenecks, and future energy system applications. The title covers hydrogen as an energy carrier, including its production and storage; the application and analysis of electrochemical devices, such as batteries, fuel cells and electrolyzers; and the modeling and thermal management of momentum, heat, mass and charge transport phenomena. This book offers fundamental and integrated coverage on these topics that is critical to the development of future energy systems.
Key Features
- Combines coverage of hydrogen, batteries and fuel cells in the context of future energy systems
- Provides the fundamental science needed to understand future energy systems in theory and practice
- Gives examples of problems and solutions in the use of hydrogen, batteries and fuel cells
- Considers basic issues in understanding hydrogen and electrochemical devices
- Describes methods for modeling and thermal management in future energy systems
Readership
Researchers, practicing scientists and engineers in energy, working on hydrogen, battery, and fuel cell technologies; graduate students interested in future energy systems; specialists and researchers into energy systems involved in transport technology
Table of Contents
- General Introduction
2. Description of methods for production and storage of hydrogen especially based on renewable energy like solar and wind power
3. Introduction/repetition of thermodynamics
4. Introduction to electrochemistry
5. Introduction to porous media
Explanation of the basic electrochemical conversion processes
Principles and function of various batteries
Explanation of the relation between material properties and the performance of a battery, especially lithium-ion battery
Engineering aspects of batteries in vehicles
6. Explanation of the principles of various fuel cells including electrolyzers but main focus on PEMFC and SOFC
7. Material properties, transport properties for fuel cells
8. Electrochemical kinetics, heat and mass transfer, charge and water transport in fuel cells
Guidelines for under what conditions analytical or empirical methods are applicable for batteries and fuel cells
9. The basic governing equations for all transport phenomena and methods for modeling, especially thermal management of batteries and fuel cells
10. Setting up models for estimation of performance of electrochemical devices
11. Engineering aspects of fuel cells in vehicles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169506
About the Author
Bengt Sundén
Bengt Sundén is Professor Emeritus and Senior Professor in Heat Transfer at Lund University in Sweden. He was previously Professor of Heat Transfer, and Head of the Department of Energy Sciences. He graduated with an M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology, Göteborg, Sweden in 1973 and presented his PhD-thesis in thermodynamics and fluid mechanics in 1979, also at Chalmers University. In 1980 he was appointed Docent (the highest academic degree in Sweden) and held positions there as Research Associate, Docent and University lecturer. He has published widely on energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Energy Sciences, Lund University, Sweden