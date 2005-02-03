Hydrogen and Fuel Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126552812

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

1st Edition

Emerging Technologies and Applications

Authors: Bent Sørensen Bent Sørensen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126552812
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd February 2005
Page Count: 400

Description

The next several years will see a massive emergence of hydrogen fuel cells as an alterative energy option in both transportation and domestic use. The long-range expectation is that hydrogen will be used as a fuel, produced either from renewable energy, fossil, or nuclear sources, offering an environmentally acceptable and efficient source of power/energy.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells describes in detail the techniques associated with all the production and conversion steps and the set-up of systems at a level suited for both academic and professional use. The book not only describes the "how" and "where" aspects hydrogen fuels cells may be used, but also the obstacles and benefits of its use, as well as the social implications (both economically and environmental). Thoroughly illustrated and cross-referenced, this is the ultimate reference for researchers, professionals and students in the field of renewable energy.

Key Features

  • Written by a world-renowned leader in the study of renewable energy.

  • Thoroughly illustrated with cross-references for easy use and reference.

  • Written at a level suited for both academic and professional use.

Readership

Researchers and professionals in the field of renewable energy - industrial & environmental agencies as well as lecturers, undergraduate, and graduate students in physics, engineering, and environmental science departments.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction 1.1 The current relevance of fuel cells and hydrogen
  2. Hydrogen 2.1 Production of hydrogen 2.2 Issues related to scale of production 2.3 Hydrogen conversion overview 2.4 Hydrogen storage options 2.5 Hydrogen transmission 2.6 Problems and discussion topics
  3. Fuel Cells 3.1 Basic concepts 3.2 Molten carbonate cells 3.3 Solid oxide cells 3.4 Acid and alkaline cells 3.5 Proton exchange membrane cells 3.6 Direct methanol and other non-hydrogen cells 3.7 Biofuel cells 3.8 Problems and discussion topics
  4. Systems 4.1 Passenger cars 4.2 Bus, lorry 4.3 Ships, trains and airplanes 4.4 Power plants including stand-alone systems 4.5 Building-integrated systems 4.6 Portable and other small-scale systems 4.7 Problems and discussion topics
  5. Implementation scenarios 5.1 Infrastructure requirements 5.2 Safety and norm issues 5.3 Scenario based on fossil energy 5.4 Scenario based on nuclear energy 5.5 Scenarios based on renewable energy 5.6 Problems and discussion topics
  6. Social implications 6.1 Cost expectations 6.2 Life-cycle analysis of environmental and social impacts 6.3 Uncertainties 6.4 Problems and discussion topics
  7. Conclusion: a conditional outcome 7.1 Opportunities 7.2 Obstacles 7.3 The way forward 7.4 How much time do we have? 7.5 The end, and a beginning References Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126552812

About the Author

Bent Sørensen

Bent Sørensen

Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).

Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark

