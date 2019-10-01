Part 1: Fundamentals of Natural Polymers and their Hydrogels

1. The properties and development of hydrogels

2. Natural polymers and the hydrogels prepared from them

Part II: Preparation Methods for Hydrogels based on Natural Polymers

3. Preparation of hydrogels based on natural polymers via physical interaction

4. Preparation of hydrogels based on natural polymers via chemical reaction and crosslinking

5. Preparation of hydrogels based on natural polymers via radiation crosslinking

Part III: Properties of Hydrogels based on Natural Polymers

6. The physical and chemical properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers

7. The stimuli-responsive properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers

8. The self-healing properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers

9. The biological properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers

Part IV: Applications of Hydrogels based on Natural Polymers

10. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels in biomedical field

11. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels for agriculture

12. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels for water treatments

13. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels for food industries

14. Characterization tools and techniques of hydrogels