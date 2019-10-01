Hydrogels Based on Natural Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164211

Hydrogels Based on Natural Polymers

1st Edition

Editors: Yu Chen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164211
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 550
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
195.00
165.75
220.00
187.00
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hydrogels Based on Natural Polymers presents the latest research on natural polymer-based hydrogels, covering fundamentals, preparation methods, synthetic pathways, advanced properties, major application areas, and novel characterization techniques. The advantages and disadvantages of each natural polymer-based hydrogel are also discussed, enabling preparation tactics for specific properties and applications. Sections cover fundamentals, development, characteristics, structures and properties. Additional chapters cover presentation methods and properties based on natural polymers, including physical and chemical properties, stimuli-responsive properties, self-healing properties, and biological properties. The final section presents major applications areas, including the biomedical field, agriculture, water treatments, and the food industry.

This is a highly valuable resource for academic researchers, scientists and advanced students working with hydrogels and natural polymers, as well as across the fields of polymer science, polymer chemistry, plastics engineering, biopolymers and biomaterials. The detailed information will also be of great interest to scientists and R&D professionals, product designers, technicians and engineers across industries.

Key Features

  • Provides systematic coverage of all aspects of hydrogels based on natural polymers, including fundamentals, preparation methods, properties and characterization
  • Offers a balanced assessment of the specific properties and possibilities offered by different natural polymer-based hydrogels, drawing on innovative research
  • Examines cutting-edge applications across biomedicine, agriculture, water treatments, and the food industry

Readership

Academic: Researchers, scientists and (post)graduate students in polymer science, polymer chemistry, plastics engineering, biopolymers, and biomaterials. Industry: Scientists and R&D professionals leading research on hydrogels or natural polymers; designers, technicians and engineers across industries, looking to utilize natural polymer-based hydrogels

Table of Contents

Part 1: Fundamentals of Natural Polymers and their Hydrogels
1. The properties and development of hydrogels
2. Natural polymers and the hydrogels prepared from them

Part II: Preparation Methods for Hydrogels based on Natural Polymers
3. Preparation of hydrogels based on natural polymers via physical interaction
4. Preparation of hydrogels based on natural polymers via chemical reaction and crosslinking
5. Preparation of hydrogels based on natural polymers via radiation crosslinking

Part III: Properties of Hydrogels based on Natural Polymers
6. The physical and chemical properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers
7. The stimuli-responsive properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers
8. The self-healing properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers
9. The biological properties of hydrogels based on natural polymers

Part IV: Applications of Hydrogels based on Natural Polymers
10. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels in biomedical field
11. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels for agriculture
12. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels for water treatments
13. The application of natural polymer-based hydrogels for food industries
14. Characterization tools and techniques of hydrogels

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164211

About the Editor

Yu Chen

Dr. Yu Chen is Associate Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Beijing Institute of Technology, China. He is guest editor of the Current Organic Chemistry journal, and an editorial board member for the Trauma & Emergency Care journal. Dr. Chen is a council member of the Youth Committee of the China Materials Research Society. Dr. Yu Chen’s research interests are focused on chemical modification of natural polymers including chitosan, alginate and cellulose, etc., and their applications in the field of biomedical materials. He has worked on developing an application of wound dressing based on natural polymers for the purpose of hemostasis and anti-microbial properties. Dr. Chen and his group have published more than 60 papers in this field, acquired 16 patents, published 3 review papers and 2 books, and written 5 chapters in published monographs. In 2017, he edited a special issue of Current Organic Chemistry, named ‘Medical Materials from Chitosan, Design, Synthesis, Functionalization and Applications’. He also worked as lead editor on a book on click chemistry, published in 2017

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Materials Science and Engineering, Beijing Institute of Technology, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.