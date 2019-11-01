Hydrogel Tissue Analogues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128166970

Hydrogel Tissue Analogues

1st Edition

Editors: Rangasamy Jayakumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128166970
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
130.00
110.50
113.00
96.05
181.77
154.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hydrogel Tissue Analogues explores the diverse range of preparations of hydrogels as a tissue analogue, with a focus on processing methods and rheological characterization. Applications of hydrogels for various tissues are described, along with regulatory aspects and clinically used products. Chapters focus on state-of-the-art research in the processing of hydrogels, with a spotlight on biomimetic approaches and bioprinting, rheological characterization and implications in the biomedical field, the applications of hydrogels in tissue regeneration, including bone, adipose, cartilage, cardiac, intervertebral disc and skin regeneration, as well as hydrogels for hemostasis, enhancing vascularization and treatment of infectious diseases, the bioadhesive nature of hydrogels, and regulatory aspects.

Key Features

  • Provides various applications of hydrogels in tissue engineering in one resource
  • Emphasizes a biomimetic approach in hydrogel synthesis
  • Presents a rheological understanding of hydrogels for biomedical applications
  • Discusses regulatory aspects and clinically used hydrogel products

Readership

Researchers, scientists and graduate students in polymer chemistry and biomedical research

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction, Preparation and Characterization of Hydrogels
1. Introduction to Hydrogels
2. Preparation of Hydrogels for Biomedical applications: Biomimetic Approach
3. Bioprinting of Hydrogels
4. Rheological Characterization of Hydrogel and implications towards biomedical applications

Part 2 Application of Hydrogels
5. Bioadhesive Hydrogel
6. Tissue Sealants and hemostatic Hydrogels
7. Hydrogels for improving angiogenesis
8. Hydrogels for Bone Regeneration
9. Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration
10. Hydrogels for Cardiac tissue regeneration
11. Intervertebral disc regeneration using Hydrogel implants
12. Hydrogels for Adipose Tissue Engineering
13. Hydrogels for Skin regeneration
14. Hydrogels for Infectious Diseases
15. Hydrogels in Dentistry

Part 3 Regulation and clinical application of Hydrogels
16. Regulation of hydrogels based products for Biomedical application
17. Clinically used hydrogels for Biomedical application

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128166970

About the Editor

Rangasamy Jayakumar

Dr. Jayakumar R. is a Professor at the Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine (ACNSMM), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi-682041, specializing in the area of Hydrogels and Biopolymeric Nanomaterials. He has over 235 Journal publications, 10 book chapters and 10 patents to his credit. His publications have been cited more than 13300 times with h-index-60. In addition, he has also edited and published 4 books. He has received "Young Investigator Fellowship-2008" from Department of Science and Technology (DST), India. Recently Dr. Jayakumar received “Best Faculty Researcher Award” from Indian Chitin and Chitosan Society (ICCS), and “MRSI Medal-2017” from Materials Research Society of India (MRSI), India for his significant contribution towards biomaterials research. Additionally, Clarivate Analytics (Web of Science) honoured him with “India Research Excellence-Citation Awards-2017” in “Medical & Health Sciences” discipline.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Endocrinology, Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.