Hydrogel Tissue Analogues
1st Edition
Description
Hydrogel Tissue Analogues explores the diverse range of preparations of hydrogels as a tissue analogue, with a focus on processing methods and rheological characterization. Applications of hydrogels for various tissues are described, along with regulatory aspects and clinically used products. Chapters focus on state-of-the-art research in the processing of hydrogels, with a spotlight on biomimetic approaches and bioprinting, rheological characterization and implications in the biomedical field, the applications of hydrogels in tissue regeneration, including bone, adipose, cartilage, cardiac, intervertebral disc and skin regeneration, as well as hydrogels for hemostasis, enhancing vascularization and treatment of infectious diseases, the bioadhesive nature of hydrogels, and regulatory aspects.
Key Features
- Provides various applications of hydrogels in tissue engineering in one resource
- Emphasizes a biomimetic approach in hydrogel synthesis
- Presents a rheological understanding of hydrogels for biomedical applications
- Discusses regulatory aspects and clinically used hydrogel products
Readership
Researchers, scientists and graduate students in polymer chemistry and biomedical research
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction, Preparation and Characterization of Hydrogels
1. Introduction to Hydrogels
2. Preparation of Hydrogels for Biomedical applications: Biomimetic Approach
3. Bioprinting of Hydrogels
4. Rheological Characterization of Hydrogel and implications towards biomedical applications
Part 2 Application of Hydrogels
5. Bioadhesive Hydrogel
6. Tissue Sealants and hemostatic Hydrogels
7. Hydrogels for improving angiogenesis
8. Hydrogels for Bone Regeneration
9. Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration
10. Hydrogels for Cardiac tissue regeneration
11. Intervertebral disc regeneration using Hydrogel implants
12. Hydrogels for Adipose Tissue Engineering
13. Hydrogels for Skin regeneration
14. Hydrogels for Infectious Diseases
15. Hydrogels in Dentistry
Part 3 Regulation and clinical application of Hydrogels
16. Regulation of hydrogels based products for Biomedical application
17. Clinically used hydrogels for Biomedical application
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166970
About the Editor
Rangasamy Jayakumar
Dr. Jayakumar R. is a Professor at the Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine (ACNSMM), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi-682041, specializing in the area of Hydrogels and Biopolymeric Nanomaterials. He has over 235 Journal publications, 10 book chapters and 10 patents to his credit. His publications have been cited more than 13300 times with h-index-60. In addition, he has also edited and published 4 books. He has received "Young Investigator Fellowship-2008" from Department of Science and Technology (DST), India. Recently Dr. Jayakumar received “Best Faculty Researcher Award” from Indian Chitin and Chitosan Society (ICCS), and “MRSI Medal-2017” from Materials Research Society of India (MRSI), India for his significant contribution towards biomaterials research. Additionally, Clarivate Analytics (Web of Science) honoured him with “India Research Excellence-Citation Awards-2017” in “Medical & Health Sciences” discipline.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Endocrinology, Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi, India