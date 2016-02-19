Hydrodynamics of Lakes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418272, 9780080870021

Hydrodynamics of Lakes, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: W.H. Graf C.H. Mortimer
eBook ISBN: 9780080870021
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 359
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
359
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870021

Reviews

@qu:This book is an important contribution to the field of hydrodynamics of lakes not only for hydrologists, limnologists, oceanographers and meteorologists but also for all scientists and engineers interested in the modelling of lakes and impoundments. @source: Ecological Modelling

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W.H. Graf Editor

C.H. Mortimer Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.