Hydrodynamic Lubrication, Volume 33

Hydrodynamic Lubrication is the culmination of over 20 years close, collaborative work by the five authors and discusses the practical use of the formalization of low pressure lubrication. The work concentrates on the developments to journal and thrust bearings and includes subjects such as:

• the dynamic behaviour of plain and tilting-pads

• the thermal aspects

• the positive and negative effects of non-cyclindricity and shape defects resulting from manufacturing or operation

• the effects of inertia

• the appearance of Taylor's vortices and of turbulence and their repercussions.

The book contains an abundance of test results objectively compared with theoretical conclusions and a chapter on "technical considerations" to ensure that draft mechanisms will work satisfactorily under the imposed conditions.

Hydrodynamic Lubrication is an essential reference book for future and practising engineers who want to put hydrodynamic and hydrostatic journal bearings and thrust bearings into operation under conditions of total safety.