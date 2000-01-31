Hydrocolloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444501783, 9780080534299

Hydrocolloids

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Tipton
eBook ISBN: 9780080534299
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st January 2000
Page Count: 982
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
485.00
412.25
465.00
395.25
370.00
314.50
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
982
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534299

About the Author

Charles Tipton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.