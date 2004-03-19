Hydrocarbon Thermal Isomerizations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780122733512, 9780080472980

Hydrocarbon Thermal Isomerizations

2nd Edition

Authors: Joseph Gajewski
eBook ISBN: 9780080472980
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122733512
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th March 2004
Page Count: 454
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23900.00
20315.00
306.36
260.41
300.00
255.00
185.00
157.25
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
175.00
148.75
285.00
242.25
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hydrocarbon Thermal Isomerizations summarizes rearrangements which are induced by heating neutral hydrocarbons under non-catalytic conditions in the vapor phase or in non-polar solution. This subject has attracted the interest of mechanistic organic chemists and theorists in the last quarter century because it is one of the few fields workable by state of the art techniques of both camps. This work collects together most of the crucial rate and stereochemical data in a single volume, along with a critical analysis of each of these reactions.

Unlike reviews or other books in this area that focus on reaction types, e.g.. electrocyclic reactions, or Claisen rearrangements, this volume is organized like the Chemical Abstracts Formula Index, but with an important exception: all of the relevant derivatives of each parent compound are discussed with the parent and not in their logical formula index positions. As it is not always obvious what is a parent material and what is a derivative, detailed cross-references are included throughout.

An important aspect of this edition is the inclusion of calculational results that provide insight, often more than was anticipated, into these relatively simple reactions.

Key Features

  • Energetics of thermal isomerization reactions
  • Stereochemistry of thermal isomerization reactions
  • Organization to facilitate and integrate global analyses
  • Comparison of experimental and theoretical results

Readership

Mechanistic and theoretical chemists, synthetic chemists, organometallic chemists, petroleum, and coal chemists.

Table of Contents

  1. CH4
  2. C2H2 - C2H6
  3. C3H4 - C3H6
  4. C4H4 - C4H8
  5. C5H6-C5H10
  6. C6H4-C6H10
  7. C7H6-C7H12
  8. C8H6-C8H14
  9. C9H8-C9H14
  10. C10H6-C10H16
  11. C11H10-C11H16
  12. C12H10 -C12H18
  13. C13H10-C16H16

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080472980
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122733512

About the Author

Joseph Gajewski

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN 47405, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.