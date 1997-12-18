Hydrocarbon Seals, Volume 7
1st Edition
Importance for Exploration and Production
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Fault Seals. Fault seal analysis: successful methodologies, application and future directions (R.J. Knipe et al.). The emplacement of clay smears in synsedimentary normal faults: inferences from field observations near Frechen, Germany (F.K. Lehner, W.F. Pilaar). Fault seal processes: systematic analysis of fault seals over geological and production time scales (J.R. Fulljames et al.). Complexity in fault zone structure and implications for fault seal prediction (C. Childs et al.). Late Jurassic–early Cretaceous caprocks of the southwestern Barents Sea: fracture systems and rock mechanical properties (R.H. Gabrielsen, O.S. Kløvjan). Fault properties and the development of cemented fault zones in sedimentary basins: field examples and predictive models (E. Sverdrup, K. Bjørlykke). Quantitative fault seal prediction: a case study from Oseberg Syd (T. Fristad et al.). Fault seal analysis in hydrocarbon exploration and appraisal: examples from offshore mid-Norway (A.I. Welbon et al.). Fracture flow and fracture cross flow experiments (A. Makurat et al.). Fault seal analysis: reducing our dependence on empiricism (T.R. Harper, E.R. Lundin). Migration and Top Seal Integrity. Sealing processes and top seal assessment (G.M. Ingram et al.). The dynamics of gas flow through rock salt in the scope of time (D. Kettel). Pressure prediction from seismic data: implications for seal distribution and hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (N.C. Dutta). Pore water flow and petroleum migration in the Smørbukk field area, offshore mid-Norway (R. Olstad et al.). The Njord field: a dynamic hydrocarbon trap (T. Lilleng, R. Gundesø). Pre-cretaceous top-seal integrity in the greater Ekofisk area (D.M. Hall et al.). References index. Subject index.
Description
In January 1996 a total of 270 conference participants gathered for 3 days in Trondheim, Norway, to focus on and to discuss the complex topic of hydrocarbon seals particularly related to deformation zones and to caprocks.
The conference was the first in Norway and one of the first in Europe to exclusively address this very important subject. The purpose of the conference was to present some of the most recent research results, to establish state-of-the-art with respect to understanding hydrocarbon seals and to discuss where to go from here to find some of the keys to successful future exploration and enhanced oil and gas recovery. Out of the presented papers and posters, 17 are compiled and published in this volume. These provide a good overview of and an introduction to the numerous aspects covered during the fruitful days in Trondheim.
Readership
For geologists and engineers.
Details
- 249
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- 18th December 1997
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080534282
Reviews
@qu:The book is an excellent contribution showing the different factors affecting the seal of a cap rock in a prospect and how that can help prediction before drilling. Clear and abundant illustrations throughout the diverse number of papers add greatly to the value of the book. The book is a must reading for any oil explorationist. @source:AAPG Bulletin (83/2)
About the Editors
P. Møller-Pedersen Editor
Per Møller-Pedersen is currently manager of the Exploration and Resource Department at the Norwegian Oil Industry Association. He received his M.Sc. in geology from the Technical University of Trondheim, Norway in 1981. His career in the industry started with Norske Shell. He has a broad exploration background. Hydrocarbon habitat studies, prospect evaluation and resource management are amongst his main technical interest. Overseas postings included three years with Shell International Petroleum in the Netherlands and four years with Petroleum Development Oman.
Norwegian Petroleum Society, Lervigsveien 32, Postboks 547, N-4001 Stavanger, Norway
A.G. Koestler Editor
GEO-RECON A.S., Munkedamsveien 67, N-0270 Oslo, Norway