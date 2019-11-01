Hydro-Geo-Engineering
1st Edition
Calculations and Simulations
Description
Hydro-Geo-Engineering: Calculations and Simulations explains how to develop effective quantitative solutions for applications in hydrogeology and Geological Engineering. The book's author provides a systematic, hands-on approach to illustrate how hydrogeological/geological Engineering concepts are translated into quantitative engineering solutions. Topics explored include problems relating to contaminant migration, landfill, groundwater-surface water interactions, landuse, hydrology, waste treatment plant design, resources, infrastructure, energy and mining with illustrations from real-life projects using a variety of simulation methods that are easy-to-understand and have step-by-step quantitative analysis that is supported by illustrations and tables.
Key Features
- Explains how to expertly prepare quantitative hydrogeological/geological engineering solutions and how to convey the associated results into real-life assignments
- Includes practical, step-by-step techniques for data analysis and visualization (EVS Pro and Leapfrog)
- Demonstrates the appropriate use of 3-D graphics and animations for environmental and engineering applications together with other hydro-geo-engineering decision supporting tools
- Presents application of inverse modelling code with an advanced technology
- Touches scale effects, none-uniqueness issues and uncertainties related to subsurface heterogeneity, model structure, parameter, climate variability and projected cost-benefit
- Highlights topics related to ecology, zero waste policy, recycling, renewable energy, sustainability and future scientific/engineering solutions
Readership
Hydrogeologists, Hydrologists, Geotechnical Engineers, Civil and Environmental Engineers and Tunnel, Energy and Mining Engineering professionals
Table of Contents
- Hydro-geoengineering
2. Role of Hydro-geoengineering
3. Method of analysis
4. Empirical analysis
5. Analytical solution
6. Numerical solution for comparison
7. Comparison of analytical Vs numerical solution Choice
8. Case studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139660
About the Author
Yohannes Yihdego
Dr Yohannes Yihdego, has over 18 years’ experience, including as an engineering geologist, consulting hydrogeologist, teacher assistant and Honorary Adjunct at La Trobe University, Australia. He has worked extensively on brown and green field projects across Australia, Middle East, Asia & Africa, with the water resource, mining, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and civil construction industry on Geological, Geotechnical/Geo-engineering, hydrogeological, Hydraulic, hydrological, contamination and environmental assessments, in multi-disciplinary teams as a team member and project manager. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist (R.P.Geo) from Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a Certified Environmental Practitioner (CEnvP) from Environment Institute of Australia and New Zealand
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Geologist, Consulting Hydrogeologist, Teacher Assistant and Honorary Adjunct, La Trobe University, Australia